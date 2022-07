This will come as no surprise to UVA fans, but Matt Moore is really good at lacrosse. After playing just five games in his first season of professional lacrosse, Matt Moore has already made a name for himself as one of the best in the sport. Moore was selected to participate in the 2022 PLL All-Star Game, one of four rookies to be named a PLL All-Star halfway through their first seasons.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO