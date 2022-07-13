ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitkin County, CO

Local news in brief, July 14

A Pitkin County Alert on Tuesday afternoon said there will be a...

Aspen Daily News

Blumenthal: Two towns, with lots of agendas

This week, a tale of two towns — one a city, one a village — but both with disruptive agendas. The city of Aspen — in what appears to be a flawed PR attempt to cover up the mess they’ve made by meddling in and micromanaging the early-childhood programs at the municipally owned Yellow Brick Building — prematurely announced they’ve found a candidate to replace the long-running and respected Aspen Playgroup, which the city and its Kids First Advisory Board pressured out of business with a new set of contract terms, which many feel are untenable from an operating standpoint and which also caused Aspen Mountain Tots, the other Yellow Brick child care provider, to reduce its current offerings followed by a full shutdown in four years.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Steve Perez

My family moved here when I was very young and my parents were working for Aspen Daily News. I decided to follow in their foot steps as well. They have treated our family well over the years. Local news is a great way to find out what’s happening in our...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Parking for the people

If you want to introduce a “Living Lab” that makes every Aspen inhabitant a lab rat, please “try it out” on a ballot first. Don’t go spending taxpayer dollars, removing the people’s parking as some twisted experiment in municipal interventionism. Did we like having businesses and a semi-functioning town? You know it’s mostly people who don’t live in Aspen who keep Aspen alive? From the trucks who deliver our food, to the gas that is delivered to keep you warm in the winter, to a whole lot of city and county employees who live “out there” beyond the roundabout. Let’s not forget the tourists and the absent but home-owning taxpayer base.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

City worker shortage not unique, but still significant

The city of Aspen is working to find ways to address citywide staff shortages, but high costs of living make it difficult to attract enough talent to ease the impacts of an overworked staff on the community. The city is experiencing worker shortages across the organization from entry-level positions up...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Protest planned at Glenwood Springs' Sayre Park today

A “standing protest” will be held today at 5 p.m. at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs to show opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 overturn of Roe v. Wade. The “We Won’t Go Back” event is being organized by friends Katrina McAlpine, Trinity Stebleton and Tammy Reynolds. Reynolds said they will stay at the park, as opposed to marching, because “if people see a line of women down along Sayre Park we’re going to make more of an impact.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen public land managers hope surveys will shed light on crowding

Some hikers and bikers might find themselves intercepted at five major trailheads in the Aspen area over the next two weeks. Local land managers hope the public will play along. Random outdoor enthusiasts will be asked to voluntarily take a GPS device with them on their adventure and participate in...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Protect the Crystal River

I recently attended the Colorado River District’s State of the Rivers event in Carbondale. The evening’s presentations reminded me of the major water challenges we face in the West and just how special it is to live near the Crystal River — one of the state’s last undammed, free-flowing rivers. Our rivers are indeed at a dire point as demand continues to increase while water supply keeps dropping.
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Floridalma Elena Perez

I moved to Snowmass with my husband and kids in 1996 looking for a better place to raise our family. We became caretakers of Meanwhile Ranch in Old Snowmass. A few years later I decided to join my husband at the Aspen Daily News when a delivery position became available. I have been delivering the newspaper for about 18 years throughout The Valley.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Business owners, sheriff critical of Galena Cooper Living Lab

Public comments about the Galena Cooper Living Lab project, provided to the Aspen City Council at Tuesday’s regular meeting, were generally unfavorable. The Living Lab is an effort to test parking and safety in Aspen’s downtown core, as well as to improve mobility for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. The project includes a dedicated bike lane and the conversion of 44 diagonal parking spaces in the downtown core to parallel. The city will be collecting public feedback throughout the project, which will conclude at the end of September.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Basalt plan for housing criticized over price

A developer’s proposal to include 46 units of affordable housing in a 155-unit project went haywire at a Basalt Town Council meeting Tuesday night and faces an uncertain fate. The council and developer Michael Lipkin negotiated a plan on June 14 for Lipkin to provide 23 residences that could...
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Suspect arrested Thursday in Glenwood shooting investigation

A suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon following an alleged shooting in Glenwood Springs that resulted in an individual being taken to Valley View Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not named, was recovered from the scene of a shooting at a residence near...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Basalt council on hot seat in review of new grocery store, apartments

The Basalt Town Council is struggling to figure out what to do with a development application at one of the most visible sites in town. Councilman David Knight said there is “trepidation” among council members over settling the stakes at the former Clark’s Market space at the gateway to the historic downtown. Developers Tim Belinski and Andrew Light submitted an application for 67 apartments and a 9,000-square-foot grocery story in a new three-story building. The old grocery store building would be demolished to make way for a new structure. About 20,000 square feet of the old structure has been sitting vacant for more than a decade.
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Pauli Hayes

I was born and raised in Aspen in the 50s and 60s, the most magical childhood imaginable. I knew from the time I was a little girl that I wanted to work in newspapers—the roar of the press, the clack of typewriter keys, the old Linotypes, the new computers and the loud staff in the old, drafty Aspen Times. My mentor was my mother, Aspen legend Mary Eshbaugh Hayes, who spent 60 years in one incarnation or other at the Aspen Times. I also worked there for 10 years. How she would laugh that I work for the competition! A part-time copy editing job opened up at the Aspen Daily News going on four years ago and I jumped. I am so glad I did.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Traffic calming wasted

Smuggler traffic in Aspen’s West End: Whaa whaa. I doubt there will be much sympathy from commuters. The voting full-time residents of Aspen have continually voted against addressing the gridlock on the Entrance to Aspen. This has come back to bite them. I know y’all hate hearing this but...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Skiing Co. announces promotions

Aspen Skiing Co. announced numerous promotions and appointments to new positions across various departments on Wednesday, including a new Aspen Mountain manager. “With a few recent departures of longtime employees, as well as the growth of our operations, we are happy to announce a number of new roles and promotions across the company,” Mike Kaplan, SkiCo president and CEO, said in a statement. “I am very pleased that all of these new positions are being filled by internal candidates, which is consistent with our commitment to develop and promote internally whenever possible.”
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Need more policing

Regarding the traffic problems in the West End, Monday at about 3:30 p.m. I saw a police car with lights flashing that had pulled over a bicyclist on West Smuggler Street between 6th and 7th streets for apparently rolling through a stop light. Are you kidding me? Cars routinely do...
ASPEN, CO

