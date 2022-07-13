Burlington County Farm Fair's return from pandemic shutdown in time for 75th event

The free Burlington County Farm Fair is back for a five-day run to celebrate its 75th anniversary after a two-year hiatus, bringing some new events to fair-goers and taking the experience high tech.

After a coronavirus-related absence since 2020, the July 19-23 event is back at the Burlington County Fairgrounds at the corner of Jacksonville-Jobstown Road and Route 206 in Springfield. While the fair is free there is a $10 parking fee per vehicle with shuttle service from the parking lot to the fairgrounds.

“Burlington County is full of history and Farm Fair is one of our county’s most beloved traditions,” said county Commissioner Allison Eckel, the board’s liaison to the county Department of Resource Conservation and Parks. “Farm Fair brings our residents together and spotlights our county’s rich agricultural heritage and our present and future farmers. Like so many aspects of our life, Farm Fair was forced to go on a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are thrilled the fair is finally returning this year.

Fair manager Rosemary Kay said the Burlington County Farm Fair Board of Trustees, the agricultural community and the hundreds of volunteers from every walk of life have worked so very hard all winter long to plan and prepare the 2022 Burlington County Farm Fair.

"As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we thank the Burlington County Board of Commissioners and all of the county departments for their constant support and encouragement. We also encourage the public to come out to the fair, have dinner offered by the any food vendors who will be here all five days and enjoy the fireworks on opening night! "

Kay said the following are among the new event events this year:

WipeOut challenge course

Plein Air Painting for artists throughout the grounds

Craft demonstrations in basketry, weaving, knitting , spinning and Lego building

Return of the costumed animal parade at 11 a.m. Thursday

These are new high-tech guest services this year:

WiFi access

Daily program schedule available on farm fair website only; no paper schedules

Digital tickets only for midway amusement rides via Magic Money mobile app or purchase of a plastic ticket card

Among the most popular fair events are pig races held several times daily, an old-fashioned spike driving competition for men, the iron skillet throw for women and musical entertainment. And one of the new yummy food vendors this year is making homemade strawberry ice cream.

Kay said visitors will find the free WiFi throughout the fair site under the name Burlington County on their mobile devices. There is no password needed.

For the first time visitors can try their hand — er, their feet — at stepping onto and rolling atop large, colorful beach balls in the game of Wipe Out similar to that of the TV show of the same name.

Plein Air artists are welcome to set up easels and canvas anywhere on the grounds and paint or draw in other mediums after registering for the fair-sponsored Plein Aire Painting sponsored by the Willingboro Art Alliance. Cash prizes will be given at a competition judging on July 23.

Thinking about getting married very soon? Have a country wedding at the fair with horses, goats, pigs or other farm animals among potential witnesses to the ceremony.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will conduct marriage ceremonies for the first time at the fair and free of charge the afternoon of July 20. At least five couples already have signed up for weddings, which will be held hourly in the dining pavilion amid barn quilt decorations.

"The Farm Fair has been a staple of Burlington County for decades, and we’re thrilled to see it make its long-awaited return this summer following a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic,” said Schwartz. “For couples interested in a memorable country fair wedding, now’s your chance.”

Interested couples should contact the county clerk’s office at 609-265-5189 to book a time on July 20.

COVID-19 has had a serious impact on membership of the county 4-H clubs that are an integral part of the fair in the equestrian events and many other farm animal activities.

Loretta Marshall, 4-H advisor and also the fair's entertainment chairperson, said the pandemic and the cancellation of the farm fair for two years have resulted in a drop in county 4-H membership from 900 youth in 2019 to about 300 this year, including the folding of some chapters. However, this reduction in numbers has not caused cancellation of any of the traditional farm fair events in which 4-H participates, according to Marshall.

"Our 300 children are excited and eager to be back to the farm fair," she explained. "We are in a rebuilding mode right no and we're using the fair to recruit membership."

A major fair event is the crowning of the Farm Fair Queen the night of July 20.

The four women, including 4-H'ers, competing for the title this year are Riley Forsyth of Wrightstown, a senior at Northern Burlington Regional High School; Emily Romano of Lumberton, a Rancocas Valley Regional High School graduate and Burlingrton County 4-H clogger; Kayla Mackney of Burlington Township , a senior at Burlington Township High School and 4-H Teen Council member, and Bridget Twomey of Mount Laurel, a home-schooler and president of Burlington County 4-H Cloggers.

Bill Spicer, a familiar face as the former fair manager for 28 years, is perhaps the oldest volunteer at the fair. Now 94, he will return again this year to assist Kay as an office volunteer along with wife Carolyn, 84, his office assistant all of the years he has worked at the fair.

"We missed the fair the past two years. It's what we love. And we missed the people and have made so many friends there over the years," said Carolyn, who will present a prize Saturday to the overall individual winner of most fair events.

The annual fair began in 1946 a year after World War II. In 2011 the fair moved from the Village Green in Lumberton to the county fairgrounds on preserved farmland in Springfield. However, the county has a history of farm fairs dating back more than 300 years to Burlington City during the Colonial era.

For more information or to register for events visit https://www.burlingtoncountyfarmfair.com/events.html#ffq