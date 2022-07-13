‘They’re holding me hostage’: Nate Diaz opens up on UFC contract frustration

Nate Diaz has accused the UFC of ‘holding’ him ‘hostage’ as his contract disputed with the MMA promotion continues.

Diaz last fought in June 2021, when he suffered a decision defeat by Leon Edwards . The American has one fight left on his current UFC deal but has been unable to agree on an opponent. As such, the 37-year-old is stuck in limbo.

“I was trying to get this s*** on the road, but they don’t want me out of contract and they’re keeping me in there and they’re holding me hostage,” Diaz said said on The MMA Hour . “And I want out. That’s my main objective here.

“They want me to fight Conor, I’m not fighting Conor McGregor right now. Our timelines aren’t matching up. You bring yourself back to life, and I’ll be back later.”

Diaz traded wins with McGregor in 2016, submitting the Irishman before being outpointed by the former dual-weight champion.

A trilogy bout between the pair has long seemed an option for both fighters, but McGregor is recovering from a broken leg that he suffered during his second of two losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. The 33-year-old is not expected back in the ring until early 2023.

Diaz continued: “In my last meeting, [UFC president Dana White] goes: ‘Let’s get you going, let’s talk in a few.’ Him and Hunter [Campbell, UFC CBO] ran out of the building. I was about to steal some s***. I went out in the back and took a p***.”

Diaz was in fact photographed urinating outside of UFC’s headquarters in Las Vegas .

“I appreciate the UFC, but they’re valuing me in private but I’m devalued in the public. I don’t want no more money, I want to go do different stuff. I went in there and talked to them, and it’s with all due respect. I might just re-sign [later], but I need out.”