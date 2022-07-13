ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

‘They’re holding me hostage’: Nate Diaz opens up on UFC contract frustration

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCusa_0gdu5BYD00

Nate Diaz has accused the UFC of ‘holding’ him ‘hostage’ as his contract disputed with the MMA promotion continues.

Diaz last fought in June 2021, when he suffered a decision defeat by Leon Edwards . The American has one fight left on his current UFC deal but has been unable to agree on an opponent. As such, the 37-year-old is stuck in limbo.

“I was trying to get this s*** on the road, but they don’t want me out of contract and they’re keeping me in there and they’re holding me hostage,” Diaz said said on The MMA Hour . “And I want out. That’s my main objective here.

“They want me to fight Conor, I’m not fighting Conor McGregor right now. Our timelines aren’t matching up. You bring yourself back to life, and I’ll be back later.”

Diaz traded wins with McGregor in 2016, submitting the Irishman before being outpointed by the former dual-weight champion.

A trilogy bout between the pair has long seemed an option for both fighters, but McGregor is recovering from a broken leg that he suffered during his second of two losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. The 33-year-old is not expected back in the ring until early 2023.

Diaz continued: “In my last meeting, [UFC president Dana White] goes: ‘Let’s get you going, let’s talk in a few.’ Him and Hunter [Campbell, UFC CBO] ran out of the building. I was about to steal some s***. I went out in the back and took a p***.”

Diaz was in fact photographed urinating outside of UFC’s headquarters in Las Vegas .

“I appreciate the UFC, but they’re valuing me in private but I’m devalued in the public. I don’t want no more money, I want to go do different stuff. I went in there and talked to them, and it’s with all due respect. I might just re-sign [later], but I need out.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Nate Diaz
MMAmania.com

Latest UFC rankings update: Rafael Fiziev boots Tony Ferguson from lightweight Top 10

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Conor McGregor was UFC lightweight champion and top contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the 155-pound division, respectively. Fast-forward a few years and Nurmagomedov is retired from combat sports while McGregor and Ferguson...
UFC
Fightful

Nate Diaz Addresses Ongoing Contractual Dispute With UFC: "They Don't Want To Let Me Out Of My Contract"

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz is tired of waiting for the promotion to book him a fight and would like to move on from the company altogether. Diaz spoke with journalist Ariel Helwani on his show The MMA Hour on Tuesday and explained why he wants to leave the UFC, after the prolonged issues he's had getting a fight booked since his last Octagon appearance against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021. He also added that the promotion continues to offer him a trilogy bout with former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor, which is something Diaz himself currently has no interest in.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Long Island gambling preview: Can Yair Rodriguez get over the hump to a title shot and cash tickets?

The UFC train keeps right on rolling this weekend with UFC Long Island on Saturday evening. The main event is a featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez that may well determine the next challenger to Alexander Volkanovski’s 145-pound title. While that bout is taking up all the headlines, the rest of the card is filled with compelling and/or important matchups across multiple divisions. Let’s take a look at the best ones to place wagers on.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s title reign, Hall of Fame induction

Khamzat Chimaev reminded Nate Diaz of his near-booking with Khabib Nurmagomedov when the UFC came calling with fight. It wasn’t a good memory. Amid a contract standoff with the promotion, Diaz said he eventually agreed to fight the welterweight star. But he was none too happy about getting another opponent on the upswing as he tried to fight out his contract.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Combat#Mma#American#Irishman
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Nate Diaz blasts ‘scared fighter’ Khabib and his induction into the ‘joke’ Hall of Fame

Ok, so this is my fourth and final (?) Midnight Mania. I know that will be music to at least one person’s ears. But, I just want to say I had a lot of fun with this and I’m very thankful for being given this space. I’m also thankful to you all for reading and commenting. It’s been a blast moonlighting with the Mania crew. I’ve taken on some writing here, which is a little out of my comfort zone, but it’s been really neat practicing a new skill and I’m sure my other work will benefit as a result.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miesha Tate: I want to make UFC on ABC 3 fight with Lauren Murphy the 'statement of my career'

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Miesha Tate has had plenty of big fights and big moments in her career. If all goes according to plan, the bar will be raised Saturday at UFC on ABC 3. Tate (19-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC), a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, makes her flyweight debut when she takes on Lauren Murphy (15-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in a main card matchup at UBS Arena. The event airs on ABC following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
UFC
The Independent

Nate Diaz slams ‘scared’ Khabib’s career after UFC icon’s Hall of Fame induction

Nate Diaz has hit out at fellow UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov for being ‘scared’ of other fighters.Khabib retired undefeated at 29-0 as lightweight champion in 2020, moments after retaining his title by submitting then interim-title holder Justin Gaethje. The result marked the Russian’s third straight successful defence of the belt that he won in 2018, with his other defences having come against former champion Conor McGregor and then-interim champion Dustin Poirier. Khabib beat both men via submission.Diaz (20-13) has now criticised Nurmagomedov’s record, however, and hit out at the 33-year-old’s recent induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.“Khabib’s a...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Michelle Waterson Shares How Donald Cerrone Got Her Into MMA

Following the retirement of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Michelle Waterson reflects on the impact he had on her. Donald Cerrone will go down in history as one of the most liked fighters in UFC history. He was always ready to step in on short notice and save a fight card. Although he never won that elusive UFC title, he was one of the best for a very long time.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
MMA Fighting

Miesha Tate: Julianna Pena took out Amanda Nunes, now ‘I want to take out the other GOAT’ in Valentina Shevchenko

When Miesha Tate came back from retirement, she hoped to again become UFC bantamweight champion and avenge a beating by Amanda Nunes. Nunes took the title from Tate back at UFC 200 in what was ultimately Tate’s penultimate fight before hanging up her gloves for nearly five years. After returning in 2021, Tate suffered a close decision loss to Ketlen Vieira, which ultimately prompted her to move to 125 pounds at UFC Long Island.
UFC
PWMania

Valerie Loureda Reveals What Drew Her to to Signing With WWE

It was recently revealed that Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda had signed with WWE and has started to train at the WWE Performance Center. While speaking with Sam Roberts, Loureda credits Charlotte Flair as the person who drew her into WWE when she attended WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. “Yeah,...
WWE
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy