Natalie Portman says Chris Hemsworth didn’t eat meat before their Thor kiss because she’s vegan

By Tom Murray
 2 days ago

Natalie Portman said that Chris Hemsworth went out of his way to avoid meat the day they were scripted to kiss on Thor: Love and Thunder out of respect for her vegan diet.

While promoting the new movie on Capital FM (via Uproxx) on Tuesday (12 July), Portman and costar Tessa Thompson were asked what Hemsworth was like on set.

“He’s really nice,” Portman said. “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful.”

Portman added that this did not come at her request: “That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.”

Thompson agreed. “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet,” she said.

Hemsworth eats a vast array of proteins in order to bulk out for his Norse god role. His trainer recently revealed that the Australian actor eats eight meals a day in order to maintain a calorie load sufficient for all his weight training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRnAr_0gdu5AfU00
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (Marvel Studios)

Last year, the 38-year-old’s body double expressed his exasperation at having to keep up with the actor’s intense diet and workout regime.

Holland Hanton, who has been Hemsworth’s body double since Thor: The Dark World in 2013, said during an Australian TV interview: “I don’t enjoy eating at all.”

After the star shared a workout photo of him looking enormous ahead of the latest movie, Hanton said: “Everyone is like, ‘Wow, look at the size and him’, but I text him like, ‘Thanks very much dude, you’ve just made this even harder!”’

Thor: Love and Thunder is in cinemas now.

