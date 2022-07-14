ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Eagles: Three men charged with possession of handwritten ‘Hotel California’ lyrics

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akQvk_0gdu58zH00

Three men were charged on Tuesday (12 July) with plotting to sell allegedly ill-gotten handwritten lyrics to the Eagles hit “Hotel Calfornia”.

Prosectutors claim that the three men – one of whom is a rock memorabilia dealer – had lied to auction houses and buyers in the course of trying to sell the lyric sheets.

They allegedly coached the person who provided the handwritten material to put forward misleading claims about the manuscript’s origin.

Eagles co-founder Don Henley also attempted to reclaim the items, prosecutors said, with the three men reportedly stifling his efforts.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg said: “They made up stories about the origin of the documents and their right to possess them so they could turn a profit.”

Rock auctioneer Edward Kosinski and co-defendants Glenn Horowitz and Craig Inciardi pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges, and were released without bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7MR3_0gdu58zH00

Kosinski and Inciardi were further charged with criminal possession of stolen property. Horowitz, meanwhile, was charged with attempted criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of hindering prosecution. Their lawyers have insisted the men are innocent.

A joint statement from attorneys Jonathan Bach (defendant Glenn Horowitz), Stacey Richman (defendant Craig Inciardi), and Antonia Apps (defendant Edward Kosinski) reads: “The DA’s office alleges criminality where none exists and unfairly tarnishes the reputations of well-respected professionals.

“We will fight these unjustified charges vigorously. These men are innocent.”

“Hotel California”, released in 1977, became the signature song for the Eagles, and has been widely covered by artists including Gipsy Kings and The Killers.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Three men charged in plot to sell stolen Eagles notes

Manhattan's district attorney on Tuesday charged three people with conspiring to illegally possess and sell some 100 pages of handwritten notes and lyrics for the Eagles album "Hotel California." According to court documents, the men manufactured false provenance and lied to auction houses, potential buyers and law enforcement about how they acquired the notes by Don Henley, which included lyrics to the hits "Hotel California" and "Life in the Fast Lane."
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' lyrics

NEW YORK (AP) — A rock memorabilia dealer and two other men were charged Tuesday with scheming to sell allegedly ill-gotten, handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut “Hotel California” and other hits by the Eagles. Prosecutors said the trio lied to auction houses and buyers about the manuscripts’ fuzzy chain of origin, coaching the person who provided the material about what to say. Meanwhile, the men tried to thwart Eagles co-founder Don Henley’s efforts to reclaim the items, according to prosecutors. “They made up stories about the origin of the documents and their right to possess them so they could turn a profit,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Through their lawyers, rock auctioneer Edward Kosinski and co-defendants Glenn Horowitz and Craig Inciardi pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges. Kosinski and Inciardi were also charged with criminal possession of stolen property, and Horowitz was charged with attempted criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of hindering prosecution. They were released without bail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Survivor of Florida hotel rape caught on camera settles with Rodeway Inn for $16m

A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
The Independent

Billy Corgan to play charity show for July 4 parade victims

Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins will perform a charity livestream show on July 27 to benefit the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30.Corgan, a 20-year resident of Highland Park, where the shooting happened, said the show will be at the city’s plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu’s, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel. He made the announcement Thursday in a video posted on the Madame Zuzu’s Instagram, the Daily Herald reported. “There are so many people here affected by this tragedy,”...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Henley
The Independent

Paul Ryder death: Happy Mondays star found dead, aged 58

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder has died, aged 58.The bassist was found dead on Friday (15 July) hours before he was due to play with the band at a festival in Sunderland. A cause of death is currently unknown.Ryder, who was the younger brother of bandmate Shaun, co-founded the group, whose official Facebook page announced the news.A statement read: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.”On Twitter, Shaun hailed his brother as “a true pioneer and legend”, adding: “He will be forever missed. We thank...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Watch 1,000 Musicians Cover Guns N’ Roses’ “Paradise City” Together

A thousand musicians from 25 different countries played "Paradise City" by Gun N' Roses together, and it is epic. Watch the video of Rockin' 1000 crushing the classic below. Rockin' 1000 celebrated their 8th birthday this month by covering Guns N' Roses at Stade De France in Paris. The group was formed in 2014 and is described as "the biggest rock band on Earth" according to their website. "Rockin' 1000 is more than a band now. It's a family, a community."
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy