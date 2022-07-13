ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stranger Things: Joseph Quinn discloses secret about Eddie’s Metallica guitar solo

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Q7Xf_0gdu576Y00

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has revealed a secret behind his Metallica guitar solo scene.

The actor played Eddie Munson, a character who became a fan favourite throughout his time in the hit Netflix show’s fourth season.

One of the most discussed scenes of the season saw Quinn’s Eddie perform Metallica song “Master of Puppets” in the finale, which sent the rock band’s fandom into overdrive.

During an appearance on OffMenu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster , Quinn discussed the sequence, with the podcast hosts asking whether he performed the solo himself.

“I’ll be totally honest with you, most of it is me and I’m doing the music hands to make music,” Quinn said.

“The difficult music – the solo – they’re not my hands. It’s a little bit my hands; it’s a little bit mystery hands.”

When asked about the moment in which he swings the guitar behind him as he prepares to play the solo, Quinn confirmed that it was indeed a “real guitar” and not one made of polystyrene.

“I can’t remember how many takes [it took]; not that many,” he said of the moment. When asked if he dropped the guitar at any moment, Quinn added: “We drilled the strap into the guitar so that we’d avoid that problem.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDm0H_0gdu576Y00

The scene saw “Master of Puppets” top the iTunes rock charts 36 years after it was first released.

However, Metallica were forced to post a disclaimer after reading a viral comment from one fan who hinted they were frustrated by people finding the band via the series.

Stranger Things fans have had their hopes dashed by series creators the Duffer brothers over one wish for the final season, which is expected to be released in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Duffer brothers have shared one big change they’ll reintroduce to the show for its final season, and also explained the alternate fate of a character killed off in season four, should they have made it to season five.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Acaster
Person
Ed Gamble
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’: The Duffer Brothers Discussed Killing Off Fan Favorite Max Mayfield In Season 4

Click here to read the full article. Matt and Ross Duffer (Duffer Brothers) had much more sinister plans for Max Mayfield in the latest season of Stranger Things. If you’ve already watched the show, then you know the season ended with Max (Sadie Sink) in a coma with several broken limbs. The show creators and brothers went on the Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2: Unlocked aftershow to discuss how her ending was supposed to be much darker as they initially thought of killing the character off permanently.  “It was discussed as a possibility,” said Ross Duffer. “For a while, that is what was...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solo#Stranger Things#Offmenu
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Stranger Things' character Eddie Munson honoured with crop circle

A crop circle of Stranger Things’ character Eddie Munson designed by artist Stan Herd, appeared in an Indiana field with the inscription “Eddie Munson 4 ever”.The depiction of Eddie, tongue out with his fingers pointed up against his head, was shared in a video by Stranger Things YouTube account, with Metallica’s Master of Puppets, which he improvised heroically in the show, playing in the background.Eddie’s character, a friendly metalhead, was introduced in the fourth season of the Netflix series.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn breaks down during Comic Com event after fan expresses gratitudeStranger Things Joseph Quinn gets emotional as fan reveals love for characterEmmys 2022: Stranger Things and Squid Game among nominees for best drama series
INDIANA STATE
Cinemablend

After TikTok DMs Controversy With Doja Cat, Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Clears The Air

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp may be helping to fight otherworldly monsters on Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, but he found himself in a completely different kind of battle off-screen. Rapper Doja Cat attempted to school the 17-year-old actor on social media etiquette after he publicly shared a private conversation they had about her wanting to slide into the DMs of Schnapp’s Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn. Just days after the unexpected feud, in which both parties earned positive and negative fan feedback, all seems to be fine, with Schnapp saying he’s cleared the air with the “Need to Know” singer.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Decider.com

When Will ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Premiere on Netflix?

How are we doing, team? Was that Stranger Things Season 4 finale all you hoped and dreamed it would be? Do you feel shattered in the wake of what went down? Or are you desperate for more? Will there be a Stranger Things Season 5 on Netflix? And how long will you have to wait for it? Stranger Things Season 4 was one of the most epic things to ever happen on Netflix. Over the course of ten supersized episodes, we watched as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends confronted the most dangerous villain yet: Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). As...
TV SERIES
Teen Vogue

“Stranger Things” Star Noah Schnapp Confirmed Will Is Gay and in Love with Mike

Since Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016, we've seen Noah Schnapp's character Will Byers get kidnapped by the Demogorgon, deal with a psychic connection to the Mind Flayer, and adjust to teenage life and the changing dynamics going on in his friend group. In season four, a new aspect of Will emerged more fully; the teenager from Hawkins appeared to have a crush on his friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and now Noah is confirming that Will is indeed gay and in love with Mike.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson reveals he wants to have a kid

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson revealed it was his dream “to have a kid”.The former Saturday Night Live comedian spoke candidly about his plans for starting a family in a forthcoming episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, set to air on Thursday (14 July).“I’m so excited for that chapter, that’s kind of what I’m preparing for now”, said Davidson.The King of Staten Island actor, who is currently dating SKIMS mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, said he is prioritising his self-improvement in preparation for fatherhood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kim Kardashian describes daughter North pranking her with 'murder scene'Woman says date ditched her when she took a nap after flying cross-countryCamilla joined by friends for 75th birthday 'Oldie Luncheon'
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk To Write & Direct Horror-Comedy ‘Hell Of A Summer’ For 30West, Will Star Alongside ‘The White Lotus’ Actor Fred Hechinger

Click here to read the full article. Actors Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Billy Bryk (When You Finish Saving the World) will make their feature directorial debut with Hell of a Summer—a contemporary horror-comedy based on their original script, in which they’ll star alongside Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus). Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps. But Hechinger will produce alongside Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan, and Parts and Labor’s Jay Van Hoy. 30West is fully financing and exec producing the film, and co-repping worldwide rights with CAA Media Finance. Production kicks off in Ontario, Canada this...
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy