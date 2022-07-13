ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Grant Shapps says Rishi Sunak has delivered 'biggest tax cut' in a generation

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Grant Shapps praised Rishi Sunak ’s delivery of the “biggest tax cut” that the country has had “in a generation”.

The transport secretary endorsed Mr Sunak’s political plans as he said: “He is raising defense spending, he is planning to bring down the private individual tax, the basic rate.”

Mr Shapps pulled out of the Tory leadership race on Tuesday 12 July after struggling to secure the 20 backers required to enter the leadership contest . Eight contenders now remain in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

