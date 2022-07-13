ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s Covid death toll passes 200,000, figures show

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
 2 days ago

The UK’s Covid -19 death toll has passed the 200,000 mark, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics .

A total of 200,247 Covid-related deaths have been recorded since the start of 2020 - yet another harrowing reminder of the toll taken by the pandemic .

Some 294 deaths were registered last week, taking the tally beyond 200,000, the ONS said. The figures include deaths due to Covid-19 as well as those involving the virus.

The UK has one of the highest Covid death tolls in Europe, at 2,652 fatalities per million people.

More to follow

The Independent

The Independent

