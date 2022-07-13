UK’s Covid death toll passes 200,000, figures show

The UK’s Covid -19 death toll has passed the 200,000 mark, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics .

A total of 200,247 Covid-related deaths have been recorded since the start of 2020 - yet another harrowing reminder of the toll taken by the pandemic .

Some 294 deaths were registered last week, taking the tally beyond 200,000, the ONS said. The figures include deaths due to Covid-19 as well as those involving the virus.

The UK has one of the highest Covid death tolls in Europe, at 2,652 fatalities per million people.

