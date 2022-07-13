ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot and humid with highs near 90; thunderstorms possible Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jon Cubit says today will be mostly sunny, but hot and humid with highs near 90.

NEXT: There could be a widely scattered storm Thursday but it should stay dry heading into the weekend. Cubit says Saturday looks mostly sunny and warm with humidity, and Sunday looks mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High of 89.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered showers or storms possible. High of 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 86.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 85.

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

