Wyandanch, NY

Police: 2 men wanted for breaking into Wyandanch car, putting lit M-80 inside

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police say two men are wanted for putting an M-80 inside a car in Wyandanch, seconds before it exploded.

According to police, the two men were wearing dark clothing and broke a passenger side rear triangle window of a 2017 Mercedes Benz and placed a lit M-80 firecracker inside the vehicle.

The incident happened on State Avenue on July 9 at approximately 1:50 a.m.

The explosion caused substantial damage.

The subjects fled east on State Avenue.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.

