ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police: Woman arrested for assault at Syosset home

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jHeB_0gdu4qKr00

A Roosevelt woman is under arrest and facing assault charges after an attack at a Syosset home.

Police say 24-year-old Karla Velasquez was found rummaging through a shed in the backyard of a house on Greevale Lane.

The person who lives inside saw and told Velasquez to leave.

That's when police say Velasquez refused, kicked the victim and bit her finger.

Officers say as they tried to arrest Velasquez, she became violent and injuring an officer.

Comments / 2

C. Vanessa
2d ago

Okay more info please; did the perp and the person who told her to leave know each other? Did the perp have her own property in the shed? Was there a physical fight between the two or did the perp just attack the other person for no reason?

Reply
2
Related
longisland.com

Mineola Man Arrested for Placing Tire Spikes in front Police Facilities

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man for multiple incidents of Criminal Mischief that occurred on various dates and different locations in Nassau County. Third Squad Detectives were investigating incidents of Criminal Mischief that occurred on five separate occasions from May 11, 2022 to July 11, 2022. According to detectives, the investigation led to the identity and location of Manuel C. Reis, 59, of 36 Berkley Road. Police discovered that Reis intentionally placed tire spikes in the roadway near Nassau County Police facilities, resulting in the damage to multiple.
MINEOLA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Herald Community Newspapers

Copiague man arrested in Freeport

The Nassau County First Squad reports the arrest of a Copiague man for an incident that occurred on July 11 at 10:20 p.m. in Freeport. According to detectives, Freeport police officers observed a 2007 Nissan that drove through a steady red light at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and South Main Street.
FREEPORT, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD detective arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun

An off-duty NYPD detective was arrested early Thursday for threatening his girlfriend with a gun, police said. Det. Luis Maldonado is also accused of breaking his 31-year-old girlfriend’s cellphone during a heated argument in their Inwood home. The girlfriend was terrorized but not physically harmed. Cops called to the scene took Maldonado, 41, into custody without incident. By 6 a.m. he was ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
News 12

News 12

91K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy