Police: Woman arrested for assault at Syosset home

A Roosevelt woman is under arrest and facing assault charges after an attack at a Syosset home.

Police say 24-year-old Karla Velasquez was found rummaging through a shed in the backyard of a house on Greevale Lane.

The person who lives inside saw and told Velasquez to leave.

That's when police say Velasquez refused, kicked the victim and bit her finger.

Officers say as they tried to arrest Velasquez, she became violent and injuring an officer.

