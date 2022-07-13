ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Sri Lanka President Tells Parliament Speaker He Will Resign on Wednesday

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, telephoned the speaker of parliament saying that his...

The Guardian

‘The family took over’: how a feuding ruling dynasty drove Sri Lanka to ruin

Dilith Jayaweera can still recall the moment he realised Sri Lanka was hurtling, unstoppably, towards financial ruin. It was around October 2021 and Jayaweera, a Sri Lankan media magnate and close friend of the Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had invited Basil Rajapaksa, the president’s younger brother, who was also the finance minister, to join him for dinner.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

Fleeing Rajapaksa's cash handed to Sri Lankan police

Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. "The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

President Rajapaksa Flees Sri Lanka Before Resurfacing in Maldives

Although the president agreed to leave office on Wednesday after the protesters breached his house, he has not yet resigned. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before his scheduled formal resignation following weeks of growing protests against his leadership, according to Reuters. The Sri Lanka...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
International Business Times

Outgoing Sri Lankan President Lands In Singapore After Fleeing Uprising

Outgoing Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday after fleeing mass protests over his country's economic meltdown, as troops patrolled the commercial capital Colombo to enforce a curfew. Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a...
ASIA
US News and World Report

North Korea Recognises Breakaway of Russia's Proxies in East Ukraine

(Reuters) -North Korea on Wednesday recognised two Russian-backed breakaway "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent states, a separatist leader and the North's official news agency said. The move makes North Korea only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the two breakaway entities, the Donetsk (DPR) and...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro: I Know How the Ukrainian War Could Be Resolved

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he knows how the war between Russia and Ukraine could be "resolved" and that he will pitch his suggestions to Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with whom he is set to have a phone meeting next week. "I'll tell him my...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Moscow-Installed Official Says South Ukraine Region Will Vote on Joining Russia

(Reuters) -The top Russian-installed official in a region of south Ukraine partly under Moscow's control said on Thursday it would hold a referendum in early autumn on whether to become part of Russia. The announcement by Evgeny Balitsky, head of the occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia, marked a further step towards...
POLITICS
#Sri Lankan#Jack Daniel#Parliament#Colombo#Reuters
960 The Ref

A brief history of the rise, fall of Sri Lanka's president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Before he fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday amid a crushing economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the last of six members of the country's most influential family still clinging to power. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards flew to the city of...
ASIA
Place
Asia
Country
Sri Lanka
UPI News

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country

July 12 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country on a military jet amid protests calling for his resignation. Rajapaksa who had been in hiding after protesters stormed his residence on Saturday departed on a military jet, CNN and the BBC reported. The departure comes hours...
WORLD
International Business Times

Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Accepts Rajapaksa's Resignation

Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker accepted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation on Friday after he fled to Singapore to escape a popular uprising brought about by his country's worst economic crisis in seven decades. "From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president," the speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, told...
WORLD
BBC

Tory leadership: Where do candidates stand on indyref2?

Five candidates continue in the race to become the next prime minister and Conservative party leader. Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi failed to meet the threshold of 30 votes in the first knock-out round and Suella Braverman was eliminated in the second vote. The field will be whittled down to...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv killed at least five people, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday, part of a series of artillery and missile barrages across the country in the past day that left at least 10 dead and dozens wounded in eastern and southern regions. While Mykolaiv has repeatedly been the target of Russian fire in recent days, Russian missiles also struck the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, an attack that could signal Moscow’s determination to hold onto territory in Ukraine’s south as it aims to fully conquer the east. Ukrainian forces have stepped up actions in a bid to reclaim more territory in the south. Also Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat accused Russia of committing a “war crime” by forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children to Russia with the intention of changing Ukraine’s demographic makeup. Some of the civilian deaths occurred in the Donetsk province, which is part of a region the Kremlin is intent on capturing. The city of Bakhmut faced particularly heavy shelling as the current focus of Russia’s offensive, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Russian Foreign Ministry Attacks West for Giving Ukrainian Forces Weapons Training

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday attacked the United States and Britain for helping train Ukraine's armed forces, calling it part of "hybrid warfare" being waged by NATO countries against Russia. In a media briefing, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington had provided Ukraine with instructors who were helping...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa Quits; 'We Are The Real Power' Says Protester

The speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament formally accepted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation on Friday after he fled to Singapore to escape a popular uprising brought about by his country's worst economic crisis in seven decades. "From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president," the speaker, Mahinda...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Take Five: A World of Pain, About to Get Worse

(Reuters) - The European Central Bank is late to the rate-hike party but at least it's on its way, unlike the Bank of Japan. But both banks will find their plans for tackling the inflation versus growth dilemma confronting the world's central banking elite examined closely. The news elsewhere could...
BUSINESS

