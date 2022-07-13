Severe storms hit NE Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold front will move in tonight allowing for a few scattered showers and an isolated strong to severe storm to develop this evening.Click here for weather maps and radar
The SPC has parts of NE Ohio under a Marginal Risk for damaging winds in a stronger storm.Weather alerts here
Coverage overall will be between 40-60 percent. Rainfall with any storms looks to be between 1/4″-3/4″ locally.
The rain will fizzle out tonight as lower humidity moves in tomorrow and for the end of the week. Highs in the upper 70s
