John Fetterman appears ready to resume in-person campaigning. That's after the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's run for the U.S. Senate took an unexpected turn when he suffered a stroke just days before the May primary. Despite his health issues, he still won the Democratic nomination and now faces Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in November. Fetterman's return to the trail comes just as issues like abortion rights and gun violence have taken on a new intensity. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO