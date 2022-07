England fast bowler Issy Wong says bowling 80mph in women's cricket will "be normal" in the future. No woman in history has reached such speed before. Wong, who is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the women's game, took 3-36 on her international white-ball debut as England beat South Africa by 114 runs in the second one-day international in Bristol.

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO