ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

East Liverpool court releases important final dates before closing

By Brandy Johanntges
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WKC9_0gdty2q000

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio, (WKBN)- Some important dates are set for the final days of East Liverpool’s Municipal Court.

The last day to file any civil cases like small claims or evictions is August 31. The last day for any hearings is September 20. September 21 will be the last day for workers.

Wednesday’s supermoon will be a little extra ‘super’

Notices are being sent out to defendants who are still responsible for finishing community service and paying fines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Mahoning County indictments: July 14, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday. Kendall Jajuan Kareem Jones: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Anthony William Hamlett:...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
East Liverpool, OH
East Liverpool, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State#Municipal Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Road closed for local Italian festival

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- Kennedy Road will be closed between Quarry Road and the Village of Lowellville this week. It’s to protect the safety of folks going to the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Society Italian Festival. Traffic will be detoured along Quarry Road, U.S. Route 224 and Lowellville Road. The festival...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
WKBN

Guardian ad litems appointed for teenage defendants in Youngstown murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Guardian ad litems were appointed Thursday for two juvenile murder suspects during a preliminary hearing in juvenile court. Anjuan Whitfield and Anthony Wilkins, both 16, are being held without bond in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on aggravated murder charges for the death of 14-year-old Landon Lockhart.
WKBN

Police looking for Austintown theft suspect

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Austintown Police are looking for a man that they say is accused of being involved in a theft at a local business. The department asked for the public’s assistance on their Facebook page Wednesday. If you know who he is please contact Austintown Police Department at...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy