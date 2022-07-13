East Liverpool court releases important final dates before closing

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio, (WKBN)- Some important dates are set for the final days of East Liverpool’s Municipal Court.

The last day to file any civil cases like small claims or evictions is August 31. The last day for any hearings is September 20. September 21 will be the last day for workers.

Notices are being sent out to defendants who are still responsible for finishing community service and paying fines.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.