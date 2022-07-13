ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

How to fight fraud

By Courtney Dienerstokes
Trentonian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou look at your phone and see a number that looks familiar, so you pick it up, thinking it is likely a trusted source. But be careful. Scam calls looking for a point of contact used to be easily identifiable numbers that appeared out of the ordinary, so thanks to caller...

www.trentonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office Referring Ellen Greenberg Case Back To Philadelphia DA’s Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ellen Greenberg, a Philadelphia school teacher, was found stabbed in her Manayunk apartment nearly 20 times back in 2011. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office determined her death was a suicide, but her parents never believed it. Now, the case is being sent back to Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s Office. While the case shifts from the state AG’s Office to the Philadelphia DA’s Office, Greenberg’s parents say they just want justice for their daughter. “We have a mission to get justice for our daughter,” Josh Greenberg said. Sandee and Josh Greenberg have been living a parent’s worst nightmare for years. Their daughter Ellen...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Armored Truck Robbery Ringleader Sentenced to 10 Years

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Jerry Collins, 42, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Gerald A. McHugh on July 12, 2022, for his role in a broad daylight armed robbery of an armored vehicle containing hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash nearly three years ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Brazen Theft at Newtown Athletic Club

NEWTOWN, PA — The Newtown Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft at the Newtown Athletic Club. Authorities state that the incident occurred on Saturday, June 25th at 4:00 PM, and police are hoping that someone may have information that can help them identify the suspects.
NEWTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Woman Cited Following Worcester Accident

WORCESTER PA – A 71-year-old Collegeville woman was cited Wednesday (July 13, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police, according to court records, for alleged failure to obey traffic control signals following her involvement in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 73 and Bustard Road in Worcester Township. Troopers...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pottstown, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
MyChesCo

Police Seek Suspects in ATM Skimming Device Installation in Delaware County

HAVERTOWN, PA — In an effort to identify the suspects involved in an ATM skimming device installation, police have released pictures of the men. The Haverford Township Police department says that on June 27, 2022, the pictured males placed a skimmer device in the ATM of the Franklin Mint FCU on Township Line Road in Havertown, Delaware County. Authorities are asking for help from the public in identifying these individuals. This is not the first time these suspects have been involved in criminal activity; they were also photographed in a previous incident.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Gamble
Daily Voice

Smug Arrestee Spits In Bucks Officer's Face And Seems Happy About It

An arrestee is facing additional charges after spitting on an officer in Bucks County, authorities said. Kristen M. Most, 30, of no fixed address, was being processed on charges from the surrounding area when she became "irate" and "confrontational" after a judge remanded her to prison on Tuesday, June 21, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Neighbor dispute leads to shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. - Police in Berks County are investigating following a shooting on Wednesday. It happened at 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Front St. Officials say when officers arrived they found Israel Rosario Ramirez at the location suffering from a gunshot wound to the right foot. There was a neighbor dispute over an unknown matter, authorities report.
READING, PA
billypenn.com

Pa. law mandates teens in the North Philly beating death be charged as adults

When a young person under 18 faces criminal charges, Pennsylvania law usually requires a judge to confirm whether charging them as an adult is in the public interest. But that rule doesn’t apply for some of the most serious charges, like rape, murder, and kidnapping. Those are immediately transferred to criminal court due to statutory exclusion, a provision in state law that completely excludes certain charges from juvenile court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Fraud#Mail Fraud#Automobile#The Sheriff S Office
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Elverson Walmart Theft: Do You Recognize Him?

ELVERSON, PA — Do you know this man? Police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect in a retail theft at Walmart in Elverson. The Caernarvon Township Police say they are investigating a Retail Theft incident at Walmart located at 100 Crossings Blvd, Elverson, Pennsylvania. On June 7, 2022, at around 9:36 PM, the pictured male suspect arrived operating an unknown make/model four-door sedan that is light in color. Once in the store, the suspect selected various merchandise and proceeded to the electronics department. He forced entry to the glass case and removed a large amount of electronic outdoor cameras, spotlight cameras, doorbell cameras, etc. The total amount of items have an estimated value of around $4,256.
ELVERSON, PA
MyChesCo

Husband and Wife Arrested in Connection to Retail Theft: $1,300 in Champagne and Scotch Whiskey Stolen

THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department has announced the arrest of a husband and wife in connection to two separate retail thefts. Wilfried Poenaru, age 29, and Cornelica Nicolae-Dirivan, age 19, citizens of Romania, were charged on July 7, 2022, with 2 counts-Theft by Unlawful Taking, 2 counts-Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking, 2 counts-Receiving Stolen Property, 2 counts-Conspiracy to Commit Receiving Stolen Property, 2 counts-Retail Theft, and 2 counts-Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot Dead Outside Warehouse In Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was shot dead in Allentown overnight. The shooting happened outside the Lineage Logistics Warehouse on Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township.  Police say they found the woman laying next to a shot up car in the warehouse’s parking lot.  CBS3 has also been told a male suspect ran from the scene.  There’s no word yet on any motive.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder Nabbed In Delco

A 20-year-old fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Delaware County, authorities said. Dahmir Hammond, of Chester, had been wanted in connection with a murder that happened on July 12, 2021 on the 2100 block of West 7th Street, local police said. Officers nabbed Hammond on the 800 block of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Berks coroner issues ID of woman whose body found wrapped in sheet

A 26-year-old Reading woman was the person whose body was found last weekend in a southeast Reading row house apartment, the Berks County coroner’s office said Friday. An autopsy performed Monday on the remains of Haley Biondo revealed no sign of foul play, but a determination of the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results, Chief Deputy Coroner George Holmes said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy