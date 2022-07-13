Most Popular Brands in the U.S. Are Transcending the Partisan Divide

A new poll highlights how the most respected companies are cutting through the partisan divide. Grocery chains like Trader Joe's and HEB are at the top of this year's Axios Harris 100 poll, which ranks the most popular brands among Americans. Also in the top 10 are Sony, Toyota, Honda, and Samsung. Those companies and others towards the top have something in common: they avoid taking very public political positions.

“That means withstanding changing issues of the day,” Charles Blain, with Urban Reform, said. “It means not just giving into what everyone is talking about and what everyone is getting on the bandwagon for.”

He adds that when companies stick to their brand identity, they fare better than companies that react to a vocal minority. Companies like Twitter and Facebook (now Meta), who are actively involved and outspoken on big political issues, are at the bottom of the list.