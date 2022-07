CASPER, Wyo. — Several agencies collaborated this morning in responding to an oil tank on fire at the end of Cole Creek Road, just within Converse County. According to a release posted by Evansville Fire-EMS, themselves along with Natrona County Fire Protection district were dispatched to the end of Cole Creek Road for the report of an oil tank on fire. Units saw a “column of heavily black smoke” while en route to the scene, and requested additional engines for water supply. According to the release, smoke could be seen from as far as Paradise Valley in Casper, which prompted many observers to place calls to the Casper Public Safety Communications Center.

CONVERSE COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO