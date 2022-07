According to the American Heart Association, nearly half (46%) of adults have high blood pressure. This disease is referred to as “The Silent Killer” because there are typically no warning signs or symptoms; and it is a risk factor for both heart disease and stroke, which are two of the leading causes of death in the United States. The YMCA of Reading and Berks County is offering to assist members of our community at no cost, thanks to the generosity of the Berks County Community Foundation’s Home Health Care Foundation Fund, by launching its new Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program starting August 1, 2022.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO