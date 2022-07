Residents in northern Williamson County continue to be concerned about a Round Rock-based chemical plant that plans to move its headquarters to County Road 236 next year. A meeting was held in June between those residents; representatives from the plant, Exfluor Research Corporation; and representatives from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) at Florence High School, but the meeting created a lot more questions than answers, said Bryce McCormick, president of nonprofit organization North San Gabriel Alliance, which was formed earlier this year after CR 236 residents discovered Exfluor had plans to relocate there.

