After one of the hottest Junes on record, central Texas continues to experience dangerously high temperatures and little rainfall. Both Austin and San Antonio reported that last month was the hottest June on record, according to Meteorologist Mary Wasson, Spectrum News 1. Both cities experienced well over a dozen tripledigit days, with Austin-Mabry recording 20, Austin-Airport recording 15 and San Antonio recording 17. In the Hill Country, temperatures were slightly lower, but not by much: Dripping Springs experienced 13 triple-digit days in June, according to weather data from the San Antonio International Airport.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO