A growing coffee shop chain is expanding its java foot print in the Hill Country. Construction for On The Grind's 15th coffee shop is underway in Boerne. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing, the $125,000 stand alone coffee drive-thru store will be at 1357 S Main Street in Boerne. The construction on the 639-square-foot building began on February 1 and was supposed to be completed on May 2, according to the filing.

BOERNE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO