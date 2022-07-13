ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

Norwegian Cruise Line signs new deal with Port Canaveral involving Escape, Getaway, Prima

By Dave Berman, Florida Today
 2 days ago
Port Canaveral commissioners have unanimously approved a new two-year operating agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line that will bring more guaranteed revenue to the port.

The agreement guarantees a minimum of 45 home-port sailings a year by NCL out of Port Canaveral, as well as a minimum annual payment of "passenger use charge" fees of $3,375,000 in the first year and $3,499,425 in the second year.

The guarantee is nearly twice the minimum of 23 sailings a year under the previous agreement.

The new agreement allows NCL ships to conduct cruise operations primarily at Cruise Terminals 5 and 10.

The vessel schedule covers three seasonal home-port ships — the Norwegian Escape, Getaway and Prima — as well as certain port-of-call and affiliate ships.

Shift in plans:Norwegian Getaway ship drops planned Russian itinerary, to move to Port Canaveral in June

Joining the lineup:Norwegian Escape rejoins Port Canaveral cruise lineup, giving port record fifth brand

  • The Escape is 164,998 tons; has a passenger capacity of 4,266, based on double-occupancy of its cabins; and has a crew of 1,733. It was built in 2015.
  • The Getaway is 145,655 tons; has a passenger capacity of 3,963, based on double-occupancy of its cabins; and has a crew of 1,646. It was built in 2014 and refurbished in 2020.
  • The Prima is 142,500 tons; has a passenger capacity of 3,215, based on double-occupancy of its cabins; and has a crew of 1,388. It is scheduled to start sailing later this year.

Port Canaveral Chief Executive Officer John Murray noted that the Getaway rejoined the port lineup on June 27, offering seven-night sailings.

"For a last-minute addition to the port, the ship is sailing very, very strong on passenger counts," operating at nearly 100% of its double-capacity occupancy, Murray said.

The Getaway previously had been scheduled to sail this summer out of a home-port of Copenhagen, Denmark, on a northern European itinerary that included a port-of-call stop in St. Petersburg, Russia. Norwegian changed its plans due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"So we're really glad to have the ship back," Murray said. " And it looks like a successful summer for Norwegian Cruise Line."

As part of the port's deal with Norwegian, the cruise line will be charged an initial passenger use charge of $13.09 per passenger movement for its sailings. That payment will be in lieu of dockage, wharfage, line-handling and harbormaster fees. The passenger use charge is subject to adjustment annually on Oct. 1.

In discussing the port's deal with Norwegian, Murray said: "This new agreement is testament to the confidence Norwegian Cruise Line has in Port Canaveral. With great partners like Norwegian, the port continues to grow and invest in our future for the benefit our port community."

These are the sailing schedules of the three ships out of Port Canaveral, under the agreement:

  • Norwegian Escape: Nov. 19, 2022, to April 15, 2023. Then Nov. 18, 2023, to April 6, 2024.
  • Norwegian Getaway: June 27, 2022, to Aug. 27, 2022. Then Sept. 29, 2022, to Dec. 11, 2022. Then April 17, 2023, to Aug. 26, 2023.
  • Norwegian Prima: Dec. 11, 2022, to March 26, 2023.

Strengthening cruise business

Port Canaveral Chief Financial Officer Michael Poole said the port's overall cruise business continues to strengthen, with its home-ported ships now sailing at an average of 90% to more than 100% of their double-occupancy capacity. Ships can sail at more than 100% of double-occupancy capacity because cruise lines can book three or four passengers in some cabins.

In its 2021-22 budget projections, made last summer, the port had been projecting cruise ship passenger counts at 50% of double-occupancy capacity for October through December 2021. The port increase the figure to 75% of double-occupancy capacity for January through September 2022.

Poole said those targets were exceeded in October through December 2021; fell short in January through March 2022; then were exceeded in April and May 2022.

"Everybody is doing well right now," Murray said.

On Thursday, the new Disney Wish will have its first regular sailing out of Port Canaveral, offering three- and four-night sailings. The Wish is Disney's first cruise ship powered by liquefied natural gas.

Revenue projections exceeded

Poole said the port's combined revenue from cruise ships and cruise passenger parking was $59.89 million for the first eight months of the current budget year (October 2021 through May 2022). That's about $3.97 million over the projected budget amount.

Five cruise lines sail out of Port Canaveral — Carnival, Disney, MSC, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean — using six cruise terminals.

"All of our cruise assets, all the terminals, they're being optimally used," Poole said.

The port's overall operating revenue — including revenue from cruise, cargo, leases, recreation and other business lines — totaled $78.55 million for the first eight months of the current budget year. That's $6.09 million above budget projections.

Poole said the port's profit — or "change in net position" — so far this year is $43.10 million.

The profits have been boosted largely by federal American Rescue Plan Act grant payments that have totaled $23.57 million so far this budget year, plus federal and state grants totaling $12.67 million related to a North Cargo Berth 3 project.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @bydaveberman.

