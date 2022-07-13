ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Free Cocoa Beach Karate self-defense seminar to take place Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

By FLORIDA TODAY
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfrPY_0gdtqjEC00

Are you tired of being scared when you walk out in public?

Would you like to know how to defend yourself against an aggressor but you've never taken the steps to learn how?

Now's your chance.

Cocoa Beach Karate will once again be partnering with Cocoa Beach Police Department to conduct another free community service seminar on assault prevention and self-defense on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Cocoa Beach Health and Fitness.

The event is open to all locals. Space is limited so RSVP is required by email (SenseiDes@yahoo.com).

Karate kids:Cocoa Beach Karate, Cocoa Beach Police team to teach kids karate

Plenty of interest:Cocoa Beach Karate's self-defense seminar draws big crowd

Participants will be taught how to be aware of surroundings and avoid potentially dangerous situations.

In addition, Cocoa Beach Karate black belts will teach basic self defense techniques that folks can practice and use if necessary.

“We are pleased to continue our community service efforts here in Cocoa Beach and would like to thank CBPD Chief Scott Rosenberg for arranging the CBPD participation," Cocoa Beach Karate founder Sensei Des Chaskelson said. "Thanks also to Cocoa Beach Health and Fitness owner Jim McCormick for hosting again. We are all committed to keeping our residents safe and healthy."

Cocoa Beach Karate has been offering self-defense and authentic karate classes beachside since 2002.

The founder and head Sensei Chaskelson has been training in karate for 35 years and holds a 6th degree Renshi from the World Matsubayashi Karate Assoc (WMKA) based in Okinawa, Japan.

Classes are Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Cocoa Beach Health and Fitness. All are welcome. For more information visit www.CocoaBeachKarate.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sebastiandaily.com

Grill Out Night in Sebastian – Sweet & Sunny Citrus

Grill Out Night, sponsored by the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce, will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm throughout Sebastian. The theme this year is Sweet & Sunny Citrus. Participants will enjoy sales, discounts, door prizes, family-fun activities, food, and refreshments. This annual...
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cocoa Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Cocoa, FL
click orlando

Ready for some thrifting? Orlando rummage sale happening this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla – The Blessed Trinity Council of Catholic Women is hosting their annual rummage sale this weekend at their church, according to their website. Sale organizers said they will be offering a wide selection of items in Orlando like clothing for all ages and sizes, shoes, art, furniture, holiday décor, books, electronics, and more.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee restaurant opening new Orlando location in former Fuddruckers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Puerto Rican restaurant in Kissimmee is getting ready to open a second location along Colonial Drive in Orlando. Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen is opening up at 4311 E. Colonial Drive, which used to house a Fuddruckers before every Central Florida franchise shuttered in February. [ADD YOUR...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Rosenberg
sebastiandaily.com

Why were people taking pictures with a shark?

Editorial – Last Friday afternoon, some people were distressed after watching a video we published of people taking pictures with a shark, calling it “distasteful,” among other things. Surprisingly, after publishing the 1-minute video, some people threatened to call and complain to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
SEBASTIAN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karate#Self Defense#Seminar#Cocoa Beach Health#Rsvp#Fitness
fox35orlando.com

Sheriff: Body found in Orange County lake identified as suspect's missing father Juan Santiago

'It's sad': Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood provides update on search for Juan Santiago. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood confirmed that a body found east of Orlando on Thursday was that of Juan Santiago, the father of an 18-year-old man who was a person of interest in Juan's disappearance, and who shot at law enforcement before being taken into custody earlier this week.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
WESH

Florida woman surprised to see 'inflation fee' on restaurant bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of a meal at Macaroni Grill just got more expensive. The national restaurant chain is now charging a $2 "temporary inflation fee." The fee is tacked on the bottom of customers' bills. Customer Alison Burke said she was surprised but she "completely understands" the...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Today

Florida Today

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy