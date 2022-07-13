'Dangerous by Design' authors call for 'paradigm shift' emphasizing pedestrian safety

A report finding the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area the nation's worst with regard to pedestrian safety comes with a set of recommendations for improvements.

At the top of that list, the authors of "Dangerous by Design 2022" say a "transportation paradigm shift" is needed in designing, building and operating streets and roads, and inertia is a primary hurdle.

But Jessica Ottaviano, communications director for the Florida Department of Transportation, said in an email Monday night that safety is the root of everything the department does.

"The department takes the topic of this report — pedestrian safety — very seriously and that is why we are working aggressively in collaboration with all of our community partners to help move the needle on safety statewide," Ottaviano said.

In the report, the nonprofit Smart Growth America found 140 pedestrians had died as a result of a vehicle crash in the Volusia County region between 2016 and 2020. That put Deltona-Daytona-Ormond at the top of a grim list with 4.25 deaths per 100,000 people.

Nine Florida metro areas made the "Dangerous by Design" list of the 25 worst in the United States.

Beth Osborne, vice president for transportation at Smart Growth America, said the scope of the problem goes well beyond one state. Even the safest metros in the United States are among the most dangerous for pedestrians worldwide, she said.

"Everyplace across the United States compares terribly to our peers across the world. Our peers across the world see many of the same factors we do, with (driver) distraction and the challenges from COVID, but are able to protect their citizens better than us," she said.

Many communities can point to individual projects where pedestrian safety has been enhanced with sidewalks, better markings and signage for crosswalks and narrower lanes with tighter curves to slow traffic, she said.

However, "while there are plenty of examples of successful safety improvements on specific corridors, this approach is failing to make a meaningful dent in the overall fatality rate. Because it's not enough to fix one corridor," Osborne said. "We have to fix every corridor."

The report cites ways in which all levels of government can improve conditions for pedestrians, but Osborne said it starts with federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"I'd say there's not enough federal focus on safety at all. Safety is seen as a side project and you can see that in the difference in size of programs," she said, noting the Highway Safety Improvement Program is about 6% of spending, while the National Highway Performance Program and the Surface Transportation Block Grant program — in which safety is not a focus — equals 75% of spending.

"That strategy, which we've employed since the early 1990s, of creating little bitty programs to fix the problem that is ongoing ... has failed year after year," Osborne said. "Every dollar has got to improve safety, which means our overall standards and rules and priorities and performance measures have to change, top to bottom."

FDOT cites 'Target Zero' as goal

Ottaviano said FDOT has made strides through various programs and initiatives, including Target Zero.

"This specific initiative is taking evolutionary steps to improve how Florida connects, interacts, plans, designs, operates, and maintains its transportation system to reach zero serious injuries and fatalities on transportation facilities," Ottaviano said. "While we recognize achieving zero will not be easy, when it comes to human lives, the only acceptable number is zero."

Last October, the state updated its five-year Pedestrian and Bicycle Strategic Safety Plan to drive down traffic crashes.

That plan contains three initiatives:

Advance data collection, analysis, and evaluation.

Establish clear priorities that guide the implementation of safety strategies towards areas with the highest representation of traffic crashes resulting in fatalities or serious injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Eliminate pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities and serious injuries resulting from traffic crashes on public roads.

Crashes typically occur because of several factors, but one cause stands above all others, Ottaviano said.

"(The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) reports that nationally the vast majority of crashes involve driver behavior as the significant contributing factor leading to the crash. Therefore, influencing safer driving behavior can help prevent the majority of crashes," she said.

Smart Growth America's recommendations

The "Dangerous by Design" authors included a piece by Charles Marohn, founder of the "Strong Towns" nonprofit and an author, land-use planner and municipal engineer.

He urges the public and elected officials to demand they have a say in the design speed of streets, and that engineers — when establishing a design speed for a roadway — at a minimum should consult with the elected officials of that community.

The report makes a number of other recommendations.

At the federal level, better, more timely and comprehensive data on pedestrian fatalities must be secured, the authors write, noting the Fatality Analysis Reporting System has a 10- to 16-month lag, making it "impossible to evaluate current or even very recent conditions." Also, better data on walking trips, not just trips to work, should be collected, the report states.

The Transportation Department must "adopt a position that safety and speed are incompatible goals in cities, towns, villages and areas with many conflict points and vulnerable users," the report states.

More of the $200 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act should be steered toward safety, and states and local communities should make safety a priority when using these funds, the authors advocate.

And, local communities should adopt Complete Streets practices and consider the impacts on pedestrian safety when making zoning and land-use decisions, the report states.

