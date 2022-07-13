ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Ready for summer golf? Best 18 local golf courses open to the public, ranked

By Eric J. Wallace, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
Pack up the Gatorade, extra collared shirts and sweat-soaking towels.

Summer golf in Palm Beach County means reduced greens fees and remarkable twilight bargains at some of the county's best public golf courses.

Some solid local public courses are down for the summer, such as Park Ridge Golf Course, which is undergoing more than $1 million in renovations to its greens and facilities.

Others, such as West Palm Park, the former WPB Municipal, will re-open this fall after significant renovation.

Whether setting off for an individual round or buddying up foursomes for a weekend scramble, here are 18 local courses to check out this summer:

How we ranked them?

Criteria: Price, condition, value, scenery, accessibility, amenities

Editor's Note: This is not a comprehensive listing of all public courses in Palm Beach County and a course's exclusion does not represent a value judgment compared to listed options.

18. Southwinds Golf Course

As much a nature walk as a round of golf, this county course has been a Boca favorite for many years. Water is prevalent, but it's accessible to all skill levels and comes with eligibility for the Frequent Player Card.

Rates

Monday-Friday: 18 holes with cart before 11:00 a.m., $31.78; 18 holes with cart 11 a.m. to 3:59 p.m., $26.17; Twilight with cart, $15.72; 18 holes walking, $19.63; 9 holes walking, $16.82.

Weekend: 18 holes with cart before 11:00 a.m., $35.51; 18 holes with cart 11 a.m. to 3:59 p.m., $29.91; Twilight with cart, $16.82; 18 holes walking, $19.63; 9 holes walking, $16.82.

Information

19557 Lyons Rd, Boca Raton; 561-483-1305

17. Lone Pine Golf Course

Our only listed option with an expiration date.

Lone Pine Golf Course appears headed for closure as the affordable local staple is up for potential rezoning that could usher in residential developments on the Military Trail property.

In a time with $5 gas and rent in excess of $2,000, value plays shine brightest, even if only for a limited time.

Rates

Seven days a week: 7 a.m. to Noon, Walking $20 Riding $35; Noon to close $15, riding $30

Information

6251 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach; 1-888-979-2645

16. Lake Worth Beach Golf Club

This historic course was founded in 1926 and offers views of Palm Beach and the Intercoastal Waterway. It's flat, wet and covered with reptiles and birds for a vintage Florida public golf experience.

Rates

Seven days a week: Dynamic pricing

Information

1 7th Ave N, Lake Worth Beach; 561-582-9713

15. Links at Boynton Beach

This intriguing south county option offers a par 71 championship course as well as a nine-hole executive "family" course. Birdwatchers will particularly enjoy as the executive course features "Bird Island" between the first and seventh holes.

Rates

Seven days a week: Championship course - 18 holes riding before noon, $36; 18 holes riding noon-2:29 p.m., $28; 18 holes riding after 2:30 p.m., $24; 9 holes riding before noon, $24; 9 holes riding noon-12:29 p.m., $22; 9 holes riding after 2:30 p.m., $20. Family course - 9 holes riding, $15; 9 holes walking, $10.

Information

8020 Jog Road, Boynton Beach; 561-742-6501

14. Boca Raton Golf and Racquet Club

One of the newest courses available to the public in Palm Beach County, this course has seen significant renovation from the city of Boca Raton. City residents enjoy a generous discounts, though non-residents can still enjoy frequent player perks.

Rates

June 2-Sept. 30: Resident - 18 holes, $50; 9 holes, $35; Non-resident - 18 holes, $75; 9 holes, $50; Twilight (after 4 p.m.) for resident, $30; Twilight for non-resident, $40.

Information

17751 Boca Club Blvd., Boca Raton; 561-367-7000

13. Delray Beach Golf Club

Another historic Palm Beach County course, Delray Beach Golf Club opened its first holes in 1926 and touts design by legendary golf architect Donald Ross. It's among the county's most accessible public courses with its reasonable rates.

Rates

Seven days a week: Until 11:30 a.m. - 18 holes riding, $33; 18 hole walking, $20; 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. - 18 holes riding, $29; 18 hole walking, $20; 4 p.m. to close - 18 holes riding, $18; 18 holes walking, $16.

Information

2200 Highland Avenue, Delray Beach; 561-243-7380

12. Okeeheelee Golf Course

Mix-and-match a selection of three 9-hole courses spanning the landmark Okeeheelee Park in central Palm Beach County. Reptiles, raptors and other wildlife are a perk, as is the county course's eligibility for discounts with the Frequent Player Card.

Rates

Seven days a week: 18 holes with cart before 11:30 a.m. $35.51; 18 holes with cart 11:30 a.m. to 3:49 p.m. $26.17; Twilight after 4 p.m. $18.69; 18 holes walking before 11:30 a.m. $25.23; 18 holes walking after 11:30 a.m. $20.56; 9 holes with cart $23.36; 9 holes walking $18.69

Information

7715 Forest Hill Blvd.; 561-964-4653

11. Madison Green Country Club

This course has developed a reputation for providing bang for a golfer's buck with reasonable summer rates. The Madison Green card costs $99 but provides a free round, two guest passes, 14-day advance booking and two free range buckets.

Rates

Weekday: less than $35; Weekend: less than $50; prices subject to dynamic pricing.

Information

2001 Crestwood Boulevard, North West Palm Beach; 561-784-5225

10. Village Golf Club

Approaching 50 years of operation in Palm Beach County, this course wanders through cypress tree fields with plenty of hazards lurking. Water is in play on all but two holes for this par-72 course in Royal Palm Beach.

Rates

Weekend: $52 for 18 holes with cart before 1 p.m.; Weekday: $42 for 18 holes with cart before 3:30 p.m.; Seven days a week: $42 for 18 holes walking; $40 for 9 holes with cart before 4 p.m.; $32 for all-you-can play twilight from 4-8 p.m.; Gold card: Up to 25% discount on rates.

Information

122 Country Club Dr, Royal Palm Beach;561-793-1400

9. Winston Trails Golf Club

This semi-private course offers numerous memorable holes, be it the picturesque par-3 No. 12 or the intimidating risk-reward drive over water on No. 16. However, those pale in comparison to the island-green No. 17.

Rates

Seven days a week: Opens at $54.95 for 18 holes riding, decreases to $29.95 twilight rate for 18 holes riding.

Information

6101 Winston Trails Boulevard, Lake Worth Beach; 561-439-0009; Pro Shop: 561-439-3700

8. Abacoa Golf Club

This fine public course threads the tight corridor of accessibility with luxurious golf amenities in one of South Florida's most unique public golf experiences. Abacoa joins the likes of Park Ridge Golf Club in featuring elevation changes, unusual for local courses.

Rates

Monday-Thursday: 7-11:59 a.m. $70; Noon to 3:59 p.m. $65; 4 p.m. to close $50; Friday-Sunday: 7-11:59 a.m. $80, Noon to 3:59 p.m. $75, 4 p.m. to close $55.

Information

105 Barbados Drive, Jupiter, FL, 33458; 561-622-0036

7. North Palm Beach Country Club

Face a test designed by the Golden Bear himself. This par 71, links-style course features numerous tricks and tests from the mind of Jack Nicklaus, including a few elevation changes and bunker-guarded greens.

Rates

Monday-Thursday: 18 holes — Morning $70; Noon to 2 p.m. $65; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. $55; After 4 p.m. $45; 9 holes — Morning $50; Noon to 2 p.m. $45; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. $35; After 4 p.m. $35; Friday to Sunday / Holidays: 18 holes — Morning $75; Noon to 2 p.m. $65; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. $55; After 4 p.m. $45; 9 holes —Morning $55; Noon 2 p.m. $50; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. $40; After 4 p.m. $35.

Information

951 US-1, North Palm Beach; 561-691-3433

6. Westchester Country Club

Nestled in Boynton Beach, this club features a selection of three nine-hole courses traversing water-side tropical environments.

Rates

Seven days a week: Before 3 p.m., $51.40; After 3 p.m., $37.38 (9 holes only)

Information

12250 Westchester Club Dr., Boynton Beach FL 33437; 561-369-1000

5. Atlantis Country Club

With an abundance of oak and pine trees unique to local courses, Atlantis Country Club is another successful example of striking a semi-private balance at a course open to the public.

Rates

Seven days a week: Opens at $49 for 18 with cart, drops to $39 after 2 p.m. for twilight rate.

Information

190 Atlantis Blvd, Atlantis; 561-965-7700

4. Sandhill Crane Golf Club

Descend into the wetlands of the Loxahatchee Slough in Palm Beach Gardens, where sandhill cranes roam beautiful fairways and golf-cart amenities include distance-to-pin finders and order-ahead clubhouse food menus.

Rates

Seven days a week: 18-hole riding: Open to 12:29 p.m. $49; 12:30 p.m. Twilight $39; 3:00 p.m. to close: $29; 9-hole riding $29; 9-hole walking $20; 18-hole walking $25.

Information

9500 Sandhill Crane Drive, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-630-1160

3. Atlantic National Golf Club

This Lake Worth Beach course follows its original design from the 1980s, but has been refurbished to ensure fast greens as well as wide fairways with plenty of bunkers. The club offers a summer membership which runs through November.

Rates

Before 3:30 p.m., $69; After 3:30 p.m., $45; Weekday, weekend rates subject to dynamic pricing.

Information

6400 Grand Lacuna Blvd., Lake Worth Beach; 561-969-6600

2. Osprey Point Golf Club

Another county gem with three 9-hole options, Osprey Point is one of the newest courses on the list, opening in 2010. The course touts its fine grass, Platinum Paspalum, which helps keep the course well-maintained year-round. Eligible for the county's Frequent Player Card.

Rates

Seven days a week: 18 holes with cart before 11:30 a.m., Weekday $40.19, Weekend $51.40; 18 holes with cart 11:30 a.m. to 3:59 p.m. Weekday $31.78, Weekend $40.19; Twilight after 4:00 p.m. Weekday $25.23; Weekend $25.23; 18 holes walking Weekday $30.84, Weekend $30.84; 9 holes with cart Weekday $29.91, Weekend $29.91; 9 holes walking Weekday $26.17, Weekend $26.17.

Information

12551 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33498; 561-482-2868

1. Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course

Golf on the beach — What more needs to be said?

Tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intercoastal Waterway, Raymond Floyd's redesigned short course offers 18 holes of scenic, accessible golf with all the tricks and frustrations one would expect navigating water hazards and ocean breezes.

Rates

Monday-Thursday: 7 – 8:20 a.m.: $38 riding; 8:30 – 11:50 a.m.: $44.78 riding, 30.23 walking; 12 – 2:50 p.m.: $41.83 riding, $27.28 walking; 3:00 – 4:50 p.m.: $34.48 riding, $23.20 walking; 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.: $29 riding, $20 walking; 9 holes (all day) $34.48 riding, $23.20 walking

Friday-Sunday: 7 – 8:20a.m.: $40 riding; 8:30 – 11:50 a.m.: $48.28 riding, $33.73 walking; 12:00 – 2:50 p.m.: $45.33 riding, $30.78 walking; 3:00 – 4:50 p.m.: $37.98 riding, $26.70 walking; 5:00 – 6:50 p.m.: $32 riding, $23 walking; 9 holes (all day) $37.98 riding, $26.70 walking

Information

2345 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach; 561-547-0598; golfontheocean.com/

Eric J. Wallace can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

