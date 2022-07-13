ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Heads up, Jupiter drivers: Lane closures near US 1 bridge to last through July. What to know

By Katherine Kokal, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

JUPITER — The Federal Bridge that takes drivers over the Loxahatchee River in Jupiter will close for 20 months starting on March 13, but drivers aren't avoiding delays this summer.

Lane closures scheduled to last until early August will change the traffic flow on U.S. 1 as Florida Department of Transportation crews work on the foundations of the new bridge and reconstructing nearby intersections.

Until early August, the outside southbound lane on Alternate State Road A1A north of East Riverside Drive will be continuously closed. That means drivers coming south toward the bridge passing the Walgreens store will need to merge left before crossing the river on U.S. 1.

Also affected by the work is the right-turn lane from southbound U.S. 1 to southbound Alternate A1A.

That lane will be closed until early August, too, affecting drivers coming south past the Lighthouse Diner and turning at the Citgo gas station.

Drivers should remain vigilant: Outside these announced lane closures, FDOT said nighttime lane closures are possible on U.S. 1, Indiantown Road, Alternate A1A and Old Dixie Highway.

There also could be short daytime lane closures on Alternate A1A and U.S. 1, according to an FDOT news release. All the work on U.S. 1 differs from projects on the Loxahatchee River train bridge to the west, which Brightline is expanding to add a new track for the train company's expansion to Orlando.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhkGZ_0gdtqfhI00

Nearby bridge work: 'A mess:' Jupiter bridge work will impact holidays, leave just 2 daily openings for boats

More on road projects: A Jupiter project would have added bike lanes, fixed flooding near the beach. Then it was scrapped.

More: Traffic, new turn lanes and a 20-month closure: What to know about Jupiter's US 1 bridge replacement

Why does Jupiter's U.S. 1 bridge need to be replaced?

The $133 million U.S. 1 bridge project began last October and will result in a new bridge by 2026.

The current span dates to 1958 and has a vertical clearance of 25 feet. A 2014 inspection deemed it structurally deficient, and the drawbridge leaves little clearance  when it's closed for large boats trying to access the Jupiter Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean.

The new bridge will be 42 feet tall, which is 7 feet taller than the Indiantown Road bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway. FDOT officials said the 17-foot increase from the existing bridge will allow larger boats to pass without the bridge opening nearly as often.

They're hoping that means traffic in the area will back up less frequently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxdwX_0gdtqfhI00

Will Jupiter bridge replacement project be delayed?

There are a handful of bonuses for the contractor, Johnson Bros., to make sure the bridge project stays on schedule and true to the 20-month planned closure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4zrZ_0gdtqfhI00

The company, a Florida general contractor owned by Texas-based Southland Holdings, will receive a $3.5 million bonus if the detour around U.S. 1 ends within 500 days of March 13.

That means one lane of traffic must be open in both directions by July 25, 2024.

The company will get an additional $1.5 million if two lanes of traffic in each direction are open by the 600th day of the project, on Nov. 2, 2024, senior project engineer Virgil Versaggi told Jupiter's town council last year.

