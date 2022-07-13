ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Coaching Carousel: Cardinal Newman makes basketball, AD hire; King's Academy picks first wrestling coach

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
The last week has seen the everchanging world of Palm Beach County preps adopt two new figures – and a new varsity team.

King's Academy announced boys wrestling as the latest addition to the Lions' steadily growing collection of sports offerings on Tuesday afternoon. The school's total offerings are now at 27.

Dr. Dale Porcher, the school's sixth coaching hire of the offseason, will be tasked to lead the inaugural season.

“We have discussed adding wrestling for several years at TKA and are delighted to add this sport to our athletic team and school." said director of athletics Adam Winters.

"We believe that Dale is the right man to start, build, and develop young men while building a competitive wrestling program at TKA."

Forest Hill's first state champion on the mat in 1982 and a freestyle wrestling world champion in 2004, Porcher is more than qualified to head King's boys first season this winter.

Beyond his experience as a competitor, Porcher trains MMA professionals and has coached wrestlers at the club and high school levels since graduating from the University of Florida.

"I want mentally smart, tough young men and can make them successful, build confidence and develop character," Porcher said, looking forward to "developing not only a new sport at TKA, but also new athletes."

Reilly Campbell inherits Crusaders basketball program and athletic department

As former Andre Torres heads closer to home in Miami to take an assistant athletic director position at Gulliver Prep, Reilly Campbell will be a little farther from his Georgia home of the last few years.

Last Friday, Campbell was announced as Cardinal Newman's athletic director and basketball coach, replacing Torres after just one year at the helm. Torres flipped the Crusaders from 4-7 in 2021 to a winning record, 13-12, and a region semifinal after a first-round upset of top-seed Benjamin in 2022.

Before officially getting started with the Crusaders on Monday, Campbell spent two years serving Atlanta International School as AD and held the same position – plus that of basketball coach – at Duluth's Notre Dame Academy prior.

“Reilly’s energy and passion for athletics and developing young people ‘body, mind, and spirit’ made him an ideal candidate,” President Brother Thomas Zoppo said in a statement.

“He embodies the core values of Cardinal Newman and the athletic department, and I am confident he will make an instant connection with our student-athletes and serve as an exemplary role model to them.”

Emilee Smarr can be reached esmarr@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

