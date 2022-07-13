ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Answer Man: More on Verizon's spotty service? Do they limit service?

By John Boyle, Asheville Citizen Times
 2 days ago
Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: After writing about Verizon's spotty cell coverage back in February, particularly in South Asheville, I've sporadically heard from more Verizon customers and their issues with service. I summarized these inquiries in these questions to Verizon:

• I think all WNC Verizon customers have noticed a significant decline in coverage quality over the last few months. One theory I’ve heard is that Verizon didn’t renew their contracts with local cell towers. Is this correct?

• Regarding Verizon’s poor service of late, I’ve heard two things: with 5G coming on board, all 3G has been retired and doesn’t work anymore. Is this correct?

More Answer Man:Answer Man: A-B Tech catalogs mailed to everyone in the county? Poor cell service at AVL?

• Also, there are some cellular switches around town that no longer work. Is this correct? For example, I have a neighbor with a water pump system that operates via cellular service and no longer works.

• I’ve also been told that Verizon adjusts bandwidths at different times. For example, sizable parts of South Asheville now have almost no service some days between around 12-6. It’s very odd. Can you check to see if Verizon is limiting service in this way? And are there any solutions on the horizon?

My answer: You know, it used to be hilarious — well, at least to me — when I would pretend like my cell phone was cutting in and out whenever one of my grown sons was on the other end asking for money. Now it just cuts a little too close to home.

Real answer: I spoke with Verizon spokeswoman Karen Schulz about this issue, and she sent a follow-up email. Schulz acknowledged that they "are certainly hearing from some customers saying their service has changed."

"Our engineers have been combing through our network performance data, and to date, using both our internal performance reports and third-party reports, we are not seeing any unusual traffic growth in the six primary counties in Western North Carolina," Schulz said via email. "Nor are we seeing any network performance degradation compared to year-over-year trends or third party conducted wireless carrier network comparisons."

She did note that Verizon regularly sees "a rise in reports of service changes in WNC in summer time due to higher tourist traffic, terrain and foliage," and they "believe that some of the issues being reported are attributed to that annual seasonal change."

Verizon has not had a reduction in towers or facilities, she said. Also, as far as 3G towers removed from service, Verizon first looks for towers getting no use, then turns them down, essentially, and then off. In a nutshell, they've only shut off 3G towers that weren't getting use, Schulz said.

And Schulz said they definitely are not reducing service.

"Just the opposite, in fact," She said. "We build for it. We have models that show when traffic peaks, and we build for that."

Schulz also said they really want to hear from customers about the problems they're having with service. First and foremost, they need details, such as time of day and a specific location where and when problems occur.

"Our engineers are working directly with customers who call in and open a ticket with us to identify specific areas where customers are experiencing a change in their service," Schulz said via email. "In the meantime, we continue our ongoing network investment in this area."

Previously:Answer Man: 'Antenna-looking thing' on telephone pole?

The best way to notify Verizon of problems you're having is to call their customer service line at 1-800-922-0204, with specific details about the problem.

Meantime, Verizon is working to provide better service here in the mountains, which Schulz noted remains a largely rural service area.

"In 2022 alone, we will deploy 16 new network solutions in Western North Carolina, including new macro towers, small cell sites, capacity additions on current sites, and repeaters to increase 4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) capacity and coverage," Schulz said via email. "These network enhancements will impact Bent Creek southwest of Asheville, the Black Mountain area, Western Carolina University, Polk County between the city of Columbus and Saluda, Polk County between the city of Mill Spring and Union, Buncombe County south of Biltmore Village, the Royal Pines area, north of Candler, northeast of Black Mountain, in Henderson County near Zirconia, in Haywood county along I-40 between Iron Duff and Fines Creek, Waynesville, and northeast of Waynesville."

Let's all pause to chuckle at the name "Iron Duff" for a second.

Back to business. Schulz said Verizon's 2022 investments in the mountains "will also allow us to continue preparing the network for the deployment of 5G in the area."

Alrighty then. Let's hope this situation improves for all of us Verizon customers. My sons need to hear loud and clear that I HAVE NO MONEY!

This is the opinion of John Boyle. To submit a question, contact him at 232-5847 or jboyle@citizen-times.com

