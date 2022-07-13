ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville-area live event best bets: Benefit at Salvage Station, Pauly Shore, tribute acts

By Jason Gilmer
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago
When Asheville resident Cactus Sullivan, who performs as hip-hop artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, took part in Canadian folk festivals, he noticed how musicians were thrust onto the stage to play together.

It was a standard part of the shows, he said, and something he wants for his own festival. At 2:30 p.m. July 17 at Salvage Station, The Big Secret festival will take place and collaboration will be a key component.

Local acts like The Secret Agency, Empire Strikes Brass, Snake Oil Medicine Show (with Caroline Pond), and John John Grant (Eastern Band Cherokee storyteller and cultural ambassador) will perform.

The Secret Agency, which includes Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Secret Agent Hi-Fi (Ryan Barber), Secret Agent Cool Breeze (Debrissa McKinney) and Secret Agent Flowers (Dani Cox), performs kid-friendly and family-friendly hip hop.

This family-friendly event will include a circus atmosphere, including Toybox Theatre doing puppet shows, Criswell: Traveling Magician doing magic, jugglers, stilt walkers, aerialists, and a pack of roaming teenage clowns. Also involved will be DJ Bowie doing sets of family music and members from the Asheville Music School performing.

Sullivan, who earned a Grammy in 2017, moved from Asheville to California in 2012 but moved back to Asheville in 2020. He would always return to town to record with local musicians, though, and kept his eye on the local music scene.

“Having space away gives you a perspective that people who are in it don’t always see,” Sullivan said. “Having space makes you appreciate it deeply. Being in California and looking at Asheville, seeing how beautiful and how supportive and collaborative the music scene is … there’s a level of competition and toxicity in other places that you don’t see in Ashville. Everyone is down to collaborate with everyone.”

The festival will include sets where each artist will collaborate with others, like The Secret Agency hitting the stage with Empire Strikes Brass. The groups have worked a bit on what will happen, but there will also be a spontaneous aspect to these pairings.

“We want kids to come and see a few things that they will remember and I want them to remember what collaboration looks like,” Sullivan said.

All profits from this family-friendly event will go directly to My Daddy Taught Me That, a local youth development program designed to support the under-resourced through advocacy, education, and mentoring.

“I wanted to create a festival where the three priorities – a great show people will remember, make sure all of the performers get paid, and really help an organization around town that can do a whole lot of good where it is needed – are met,” Sullivan said.

Well-known comedian plays Silverado’s

Pauly Shore, known for his time on MTV and in films, will perform locally his one-man comedic show, “Stick to the Dancing.”

Shore, who is known for comedy flicks like “Encino Man,” “Biodome,” and “Son in Law” and the MTV show “Totally Pauly,” is set to make fans laugh at his 7 p.m. show on Saturday, July 16 at Silverado’s in Black Mountain.

He has done other projects since his popular run in the 1990s and now has an active social media presence. According to a press release, he is “working on a documentary of his life that spans the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s along with a memoir called ‘How'd You Expect Me to Turn Out.’”

Kentucky’s Local Honeys play The Grey Eagle

A few nights after Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs release their self-titled LP, the duo known as The Local Honeys will play a local gig.

The Kentucky-based bluegrass group will play at 8 p.m. July 19 at The Grey Eagle.

A press release describes the new album as featuring “ten winsome vignettes of rural Kentucky, conjuring 90’s alternatives sounds with hillbilly Radiohead lilts, soaring above layers of deep grooves and rich tones.”

“The songs on the album speak for us,” said Hobbs in the press release. “They’re about what we know, reflections of us as people. We realized we have the power to add our own narrative into Kentucky music.”

Back-to-back tribute acts at The Orange Peel

Two classic rock-era bands will have their songs showcased at The Orange Peel by tribute acts.

Pinkest Floyd (a Pink Floyd tribute band) and Rumours (a Fleetwood Mac tribute band) will play the downtown club. Both shows are make-up dates for previously scheduled shows.

Charlotte-based Pinkest Floyd will play at 8:30 p.m. July 15. The band was originally scheduled to play Asheville two years ago, according to a recent Facebook post. The post also said the band would be playing Pink Floyd’s “Live at Pompeii” and “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety and other songs.

The Atlanta-based band Rumours, which was originally supposed to play the venue in January, plays at 8 p.m. July 16.

