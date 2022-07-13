ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Monroe County Hall of Fame: Umpiring is Jackson's 'happy place'

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
Jim Jackson is still behind the plate these days, just not directly behind the catcher.

After 28 years umpiring baseball at the collegiate level, he's an evaluator and a teacher now, helping the current and next generation of umps be the best they can be in a profession where perfection is the expectation. Also expected, all too often, is the unbridled wrath of fans, players and coaches when a call doesn't meet their approval.

Now living in Georgia, Jackson was at Grand Park in Westfield last week, helping at a Indianapolis Umpires Association camp for erstwhile high school and college umpires.

It's an avocation that fewer people are taking up and even fewer are sticking with long-term. Jackson saw one group of trainees start out at 25, and end up at four.

"There are not a lot of guys who don't want to go out and put up with this stuff," Jackson said. "They can make extra money flipping burgers."

Luckily for the amateur baseball world, Jackson wasn't one of them, willingly spending his time away from his day job as an Indiana State trooper on diamonds from coast to coast and even overseas.

He became one of the game's most respected umpires and it earned him a spot in the Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame.

'Keep it fair, blue'

His time at that IUA camp brought another poignant moment.

"I pulled the umps together in between innings to talk to them about technique and mechanics," Jackson said. "A handful of moms and dads had gathered around listening to what I was talking about.

"And I heard them saying they had no idea that much stuff was involved in umping a baseball game. So rather than yell at an umpire, try to understand the rules. It goes for other sports as well."

Jackson and his crew once had a dad walk up and tell them they'd blown a call. His crewmate reminded the dad that it was a great moment in learning how to deal with life's adversities and move forward.

"One of the life lessons in athletics is that things don't always go your way," Jackson said.

So consistency on his end was important, which formed Jackson's approach to each game.

"First off, you have to be knowledgeable of the rules," he said. "And you have to have a little bit of humility. You're never going to get all the calls right and you have to know that.

"You have to accept that fact and move on, like a pitcher who has just given up a 400-foot home run. You have to flush it and move on to the next pitch. It takes that type of dedication out there to do the job the right way."

Jackson's had that dedication since his playing days ended.

"I hope the coaches and players who had me can say I gave them 100 percent every time."

'Get in the game, ump!'

Jackson graduated from Bloomington North in 1976, going 18-6 as a pitcher and batting .325 to earn a spot at Indiana University. There he led the Hoosiers in appearances and ERA in 1980 while working in relief.

Playing pro ball was not in the cards so umpiring would be the next best way to stay involved in the game he loved. And for the next 35 years, he worked his way up from dusty Babe Ruth youth and high school fields to working some of college baseball's most important events.

A chat with then IU coach Bob Morgan back when schools hired their own umpires opened the door to his college career. Eventually, he got involved with the Indy umpires' group and picked up assignments with area small colleges such as Franklin, Wabash and Anderson.

With the help of former IUA director Lenny Brickens (who went on to be named the Missouri Valley Conference's coordinator of umpires before he passed away in 2009), Jackson was soon working IU, Purdue and Illinois contests which opened up the door to more NCAA events.

"It was my chance to make it or break it," Jackson said.

When conferences started taking over the assignment of officials, Brickens helped Jackson get connected to the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mid-American Conference officials. By his last year in 2015, Jackson worked home games for 56 different schools in seven major conferences.

His career run saw 12 high school sectionals and four regionals along with five national softball tournaments; 13 NCAA Division I regionals, eight super-regionals, three Division III regionals, the 2002 Division III World Series and several NAIA regionals and the 2010 College World Series.

He also worked the World Cup of Baseball, an Olympic qualifier, in the Netherlands in 2005.

"I've got friends all over the world," Jackson said.

Including in Monroe County, where he considered one of the area's best contributors to the world of sports.

"It's pretty humbling, to be honest," Jackson said. "It's also kind of ironic. I'm being honored for something you've just enjoyed doing all your life.

"When I started umpiring, it was just for fun, for some extra money. I always enjoyed just being on the field and the people you meet, the umpires, the players, the coaches. And the destinations you get to go to. It's been a great life."

Back home again (sorta)

Jackson retired as a trooper in 2013 and umpire in 2015, becoming an evaluator of officials for the NCAA. It keeps him on the road as much as ever in the spring before he gathers with three other evaluators in Indianapolis in mid-May to hand out regional, super-regional and College World Series assignments.

This year, he worked as part of the video review crew in the postseason and then headed to Omaha to assist the crews working the World Series games.

Last weekend was the first he'd spent at home since Feb. 18.

"It's a lot of fun," Jackson said. "It's my way to stay involved in the game."

His work with younger officials, nothing makes him happier than getting a text from them on the occasion of their first high school or junior college game assignment.

"It really resonates with why I do it," Jackson said. "Someone took me under their wing when I was green and trying to develop. I wanted to return that to the profession."

And today's umps need more support than ever with the increasing incidents of violence against them, even in the most minor of games. He sees umpires sticking around, but they are mostly in their 30s and 40s, not their 20s.

"Where does it end? It ends with not having umpires and games end up getting canceled," Jackson said.

He loves a proposal that all kids in a high school baseball program in Indiana must take an umpiring class as freshmen.

It just might spur some of them to keep at it when their playing days are done. And maybe they'll find out why umpiring is such a rewarding way to see the game up close.

"It was my happy place," Jackson said. "I spent 32 years as a state trooper and I dealt with people on a daily basis. Having that background helped me get through some sticky situations on the baseball field.

"But the thing that kept me coming back were the kids and the friendships I developed. Some of those players come up even now and say they enjoyed it when I umpired their games back in the day. That means a lot that they respected me. There's a phrase, 'Being fair and consistent goes a long way.'"

Banquet tickets

To attend Friday's Monroe County Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the Bloomington Convention Center, head to https://www.monroecountyshof.org/banquet/

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

