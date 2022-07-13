ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Three Indiana women's basketball underclassmen competing in U20 European Championships

By Seth Tow, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
While most of the Indiana women's basketball team has been in Bloomington for summer workouts, three players have yet to report.

That's because they've been competing in the FIBA U20 European Championships.

Rising sophomore forward Mona Zaric is playing for Serbia, and incoming freshmen guards Henna Sandvik and Yarden Garzon are representing Finland and Israel, respectively. Serbia and Finland are competing in Division A in Hungary. Israel is in Division B (a separate competition) in North Macedonia.

The Division A competition began July 8 and goes through July 16, while Division B started and will finish one day later.

Zaric playing on, Sandvik bows out

After going 1-2 in the group phase, Sandvik and Finland fell, 84-74, to Hungary in the round of 16 (which every team in the group stage advanced to) on Tuesday.

Sandvik was one of the top performers for Finland. Across four games, she averaged 13.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range. Her highlight performance came against Belgium — the lone Finland victory — when she scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Zaric and Serbia are rolling into the quarterfinals. They'll face Italy on Wednesday after defeating Lithuania, 71-41, on Tuesday. Serbia went 2-1 in the group phase.

Zaric enjoyed a strong game against Ireland, with 20 points, three rebounds, and three steals. She shot 56.2 percent on field goals and 40 percent from 3-point range. She hasn't quite reached that same level in Serbia's other games, but she's been a solid contributor in the two games following that big performance. Zaric is averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in the team's four games so far. She's shooting 50 percent from the field.

The Serbian received little playing time as a freshman. She only saw the court in 10 total games, for 20 total minutes. She typically came in at the end of lopsided games in either direction. She scored two points, with a bucket against Charlotte in the NCAA Tournament.

Garzon playing big

Garzon and Israel got off to a good start in the group phase at 2-0. They narrowly defeated Germany before a rout over Armenia.

Garzon has excelled in both games. She recorded 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block, although with five turnovers, against Germany. And in notably fewer minutes against Armenia, she shot 7 for 7 for 16 points with seven assists and just one turnover, along with two steals.

She's second on the team in both scoring and assists so far. Israel takes on Georgia in its final group stage game on Wednesday.

Follow Herald-Times sports reporter Seth Tow on Twitter @SethTow, or email him at stow@heraldt.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
