Top 10 Lee County home sales in June 2022: Bonita Beach home sells for $11.5 million

A Bonita Beach home was No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Lee County (June 1-30, 2022).

This four-bedroom, seven-bath home on Hickory Blvd. sold for $10,500,000. It previously sold for $2,250,000 in 2016. In 2016 the house on the property was demolished and a new one was built for $6.5 million.

Following are the top 10 real estate sales in Lee County recorded for June 2022:

1. 26476 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs

LIST PRICE: $11,500,000

SOLD PRICE: $10,500,000

NEIGHBORHOOD: Bonita Beach

SIZE (Sq. Feet): 4,851

YEAR BUILT: 2018

AMENITIES: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Deck, Outdoor Kitchen

DAYS ON MARKET: 27

VIEW: Gulf

Top 10 Collier home sales for June 2022: Olde Naples house goes for $10.25M

Top 10 Lee County home sales in May 2022: Captiva home goes for almost $9 million

Top 10 Lee County home sales in April 2022: Captiva home sells for $11 million

2. 15261 Captiva Dr., Captiva

LIST PRICE: $11,250,000

SOLD PRICE: $10,250,000

NEIGHBORHOOD: Metes and Bounds

SIZE (Sq. Feet): 5,697

YEAR BUILT: 2015

AMENITIES: Bayfront, Boat Dock/Lift, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Courtyard, Deck

DAYS ON MARKET: 46

VIEW: Bay

3. 104 Felipe Lane, Bonita Springs

LIST PRICE: $8,750,000

SOLD PRICE: $8,500,000

NEIGHBORHOOD: Barefoot Beach

SIZE (Sq. Feet): 5,624

YEAR BUILT: 2007

AMENITIES: Gulf Front, Boat Dock, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

DAYS ON MARKET: 17

VIEW: Gulf

By the way: Best public access golf courses list includes this gem in Lee County

Why did the runway lights go dark at Southwest Florida Regional Airport on June 3?

4. 16989 Captiva Dr., Captiva

LIST PRICE: $5,823,000

SOLD PRICE: $5,823,000

NEIGHBORHOOD: Metes and Bounds

SIZE (Sq. Feet): 5,500

YEAR BUILT: 2024

AMENITIES: Gulf Access, Boat Dock/Lift, Private Pool/Spa, Deck

DAYS ON MARKET: Zero

VIEW: Canal

5. 65 Southport Cove, Bonita Springs

LIST PRICE: $4,995,000

SOLD PRICE: $5,300,000

NEIGHBORHOOD: Southport on the Bay

SIZE (Sq. Feet): 4,000

YEAR BUILT: 2018

AMENITIES: Lakefront, Boat Dock, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Shower

DAYS ON MARKET: 12

VIEW: Bay, Lake

6. 5075 Joewood Dr., Sanibel

LIST PRICE: $4,490,000

SOLD PRICE: $4,100,000

NEIGHBORHOOD: Gulf Ridge Sub-Division

SIZE (Sq. Feet): 4,630

YEAR BUILT: 1981

AMENITIES: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Deck, Outdoor Shower, Room for Pool

DAYS ON MARKET: 27

VIEW: Gulf

7. 3711 SE 21st Place, Cape Coral

LIST PRICE: $4,495,000

SOLD PRICE: $4,000,000

NEIGHBORHOOD: Cape Coral

SIZE (Sq. Feet): 4,781

YEAR BUILT: 2020

AMENITIES: Riverfront, Boat Dock/Lift, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Kitchen

DAYS ON MARKET: 38

VIEW: Bay, River, Canal

8. 3954 Woodlake Dr., Bonita Springs

LIST PRICE: $3,995,000

SOLD PRICE: $3,925,000

NEIGHBORHOOD: Woodlake at Bonita Bay

SIZE (Sq. Feet): 4,511

YEAR BUILT: 2021

AMENITIES: Lakefront, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Fishing Pier, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Putting Green, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

DAYS ON MARKET: 232

VIEW: Lake

9. 203 San Mateo Dr., Bonita Springs

LIST PRICE: $3,999,000

SOLD PRICE: $3,675,000

NEIGHBORHOOD: Southport on the Bay

SIZE (Sq. Feet): 3,665

YEAR BUILT: 1989

AMENITIES: Bayfront, Boat Dock/Slip, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Deck

DAYS ON MARKET: 51

VIEW: Bay

10. 6030 Gulf Rd., Fort Myers Beach

LIST PRICE: $3,500,000

SOLD PRICE: $3,500,000

NEIGHBORHOOD: Estero Park

SIZE (Sq. Feet): 2,576

YEAR BUILT: 1949

AMENITIES: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Private Pool, Deck, Outdoor Shower

DAYS ON MARKET: 4

VIEW: Golf course

Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Top 10 Lee County home sales in June 2022: Bonita Beach home sells for $11.5 million