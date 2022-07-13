Cape Coral alum Shane McClanahan emerging as one of Major League Baseball's elite pitchers

ST. PETERSBURG – Cape Coral High alum Shane McClanahan felt a variety of emotions during last weekend's series in Cincinnati. The left-hander pitched the first of a three-game set for Tampa Bay on Friday, solidifying his status as one of Major League Baseball’s premier arms after another strong outing where he allowed just one run across six innings.

Despite the Reds sweeping the Rays, McClanahan had a talk with manager Kevin Cash Sunday that he’ll never forget. McClanahan was voted to the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles by the players and was the leading vote-getter among pitchers across both leagues.

“It’s crazy. I’m blown away,” McClanahan said. “I’m so thankful to be a part of this team and have the success that I’ve had. I owe it to a lot of guys on this team and people in the organization, a lot of friends and family, I couldn’t have done it without them.

“It was a mix of happy, emotional, like ‘Oh my God, this can’t be real.’ Just thinking of my family, my friends, it was unbelievable.”

In case you missed it:Cape Coral product Shane McClanahan makes first All-Star Game after strong first half

Previously:After being named Rays' Opening Day starter, Shane McClanahan's jersey retired at Cape Coral

The 2022 season, McClanahan’s first full year in the rotation, has been one to remember. With a 9-3 record and 141 strikeouts across 104 ⅓ innings, the left-hander is at the forefront of the AL Cy Young race with the likes of Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani, Nestor Cortes, Gerrit Cole, and others, spearheading a Rays team that has been banged up while trying to make the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.

Cash said that of the pitchers he’s worked with, no one has had a stronger first half than McClanahan’s, but did highlight Blake Snell’s 2018 AL Cy Young season, where he went 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA.

“It’s been a lot of fun to watch him,” Cash said. “I called him again (Sunday) night after we landed from Cincinnati. Just pretty remarkable how far he’s come. As far as starting (the All-Star Game) goes, I have no idea. Certainly, I’m biased, I hope he has the chance to do that. Regardless of how that shakes out, I know Shane’s very honored to represent the Rays. I said it to him in front of the group: I have not witnessed a pitcher have a stronger first half.

“(Telling him) is a special part of any manager’s job. When you’ve got guys that are competing out there together and competing for the organization, you like to be a part of being able to reward him, and Shane’s deserving of that.”

Cape Coral coach Mike Gorton got a chance to catch up with McClanahan at his high school jersey retirement earlier this year, with that ceremony serving as the start of a big season for one of Gorton’s former players. Becoming the first Cape Coral High product to have his jersey retired and to make an All-Star team was something Gorton described as special.

“It’s definitely a special moment for him,” Gorton said. “He’s been pretty much unhittable for the most part. The season that he’s had so far, it’s worthy that he’s going to be an All-Star. For him, to see that, and to coach him, it’s definitely a special moment.

“… It’s nice for the program to have a guy in the major leagues that’s doing so well. Hopefully, he keeps it going and takes another step forward. With Shane, it’s one of those things where most coaches don’t actually get to coach a guy that gets to go to the major leagues. The percentages are so low. You’re kind of lucky in that sense, too.”

McClanahan’s 2022 has been vastly different from 2021. The left-hander, on average, couldn’t make it five innings last season, while he’s going over six innings per start this year. He’s also tied his strikeout total from last year while throwing 19 fewer innings.

“Pitch execution, I think,” Cash said of McClanahan’s improvements in 2022. “He was really good last year. He picked up a huge void when (Tyler) Glasnow went down. He was outstanding, I think he’s just built off it, the momentum from last year to this year.

“What’s allowed him to do it is that he’s a four-pitch complete pitcher that commands the ball really well, and he’s got as good of stuff as anybody, if not better than anybody in baseball.”

Viewing Dodgers pitcher and fellow left-hander Clayton Kershaw as an inspiration of his growing up, McClanahan intends to bring his jersey to be autographed and exchange ideas with him. McClanahan didn't speculate on potentially starting against Kershaw in the All-Star Game on July 19 though.

"I've got a few guys on my team I like watching pitch, guys on the other team too," McClanahan said. "I have a Clayton Kershaw jersey back there that I'm going to be bringing with me. I'm really excited to talk to Kersh. That's a guy I grew up, my favorite pitcher in the game. I'm excited to chat him up a little bit.

"Nothing is set in stone yet, I don't know if I'll get the starting nod. There's a lot of very deserving people that could possibly get the ball, so I can't control that. Whatever comes my way, comes my way."

McClanahan, aside from thanking friends, family, and teammates, has a former teammate to thank in Chris Archer, who was more than happy to loan him a suit. He joked that there’s a chance he will break out Archer’s suit in Los Angeles next week on the All-Star Red Carpet.

“I have a suit courtesy of Mr. Chris Archer last year,” McClanahan said. “I’ve worn it one time to a wedding and I’m probably going to break it out. It’s about the only nice piece of clothing I have, so I kinda have to.”

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin. For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.