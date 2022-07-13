ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Old driving habits die hard at City Pier

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsGDJ_0gdtqE3n00

CANANDAIGUA — New traffic pattern — and new signs alerting motorists to new traffic pattern — but the same old story.

Left-hand turns are no longer allowed heading out of the City Pier and toward downtown Canandaigua. City Council gave the OK for the change earlier in the year, and signs alerting drivers to that fact were posted in the last month.

But that doesn’t mean drivers have been paying attention.

Canandaigua police officers have mostly issued warnings to drivers who are now illegally making the turn. Most are longtime residents who haven’t noticed the signs, said Police Chief Mathew Nielsen.

“Each officer is using their discretion on a case-by-case basis whether it’s an intentional act of disregarding that sign or if they legitimately didn’t notice or didn’t look,” Nielsen said.

City Manager John Goodwin said safety has been an issue for both motorists and pedestrians there, as has traffic congestion. Busy Main Street feeds into the lakeshore area at the entrance and exit to the City Pier.

Add in several businesses and the entrance to the old Wegmans Plaza, which more or less serves as a street as well. This time of year, more pedestrians are enjoying the lake and so are crossing Lakeshore Drive in the nearby crosswalks.

It boils down to a recipe for fender benders or worse, especially if drivers are inattentive.

“It’s only getting busier and busier,” Nielsen said. “It’s been an adjustment for people for sure but it is in the name of traffic safety.”

An active transportation plan for the area near the lake has recommended a single-lane roundabout there, Goodwin said, although it remains a long-term plan because no funding is identified at this time.

“It’s a weird intersection that could be safer and could be a lot more efficient,” Goodwin said. “A roundabout would definitely be a good solution there.”

Until then, motorists will have to get used to the new traffic pattern — or else.

“It’s there for good,” Goodwin said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canandaigua, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Traffic
Canandaigua, NY
Government
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: Unsecured guns a punishable offense for gun owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Those with a permit to carry a handgun have long known there are certain areas that are off limits, but that list has now grown dramatically and it falls on the permit holder to make sure you’re in the know and prepared if you have to run your gun back to your car.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Churchville Brings Chessie Caboose Home

It may be the end of the line for this Chessie caboose, but she has a new home in Churchville, New York. Take time to notice this refurbished bright yellow beauty. It can be seen from many directions when you travel east or west on Buffalo Road, Route 33. A...
CHURCHVILLE, NY
websterontheweb.com

Village welcomes back the Firemen’s Parade

The return of the Webster Firemen’s Parade was met with beautiful weather and an appreciative crowd Thursday night as thousands watched it make its way down Main Street. This year’s parade, which lasted around 75 minutes, wasn’t as long as others have been, and the crowds were lighter than I would have expected after a two-year hiatus. But otherwise, the event was the same loud, colorful, musical spectacle that we have come to know and love.
WEBSTER, NY
The Batavian

Motorcycle accident reported on West Main Street Road, Batavia

A car and motorcycle accident is reported in the area of 3872 West Main Street Road, Batavia, with possible serious injuries. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. Mercy Flight #6 out of Olean is available if needed. Town of Batavia's chief has requested an in-air standby. There are...
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Traffic Congestion#Driving
13 WHAM

Route 63 to close near I-390 for roadwork

Groveland, N.Y. — A stretch of State Route 63 in Livingston County will close next week for another round of roadwork. Route 63 will be closed in both directions near Interstate 390 at Exit 7 beginning Monday for a culvert replacement. The work is part of an ongoing enhancement...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Three people saved off of Cayuga Lake after sailboat overturns

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—Three people were brought back to shore uninjured Wednesday evening after a reported sailboating accident around 7 p.m. Three fire departments responded to the incident, which started with a report of a sailboat in distress in the middle of Cayuga Lake, according to Ithaca Fire Department spokesperson Jim Wheal.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WHEC TV-10

New emergency procedures in Ontario County

ONTARIO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office has an "updated tool" when it comes to its 9-1-1 emergency system. News10NBC finds out how it's designed to enhance their "Call If You Can, Text If You Can't" in an emergency situation. The way the system was originally set...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County Heroin Task Force June Report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - During the month of June, 12 people in Monroe County died from a drug overdose. The heroin task force released June overdose data on Thursday morning. There were 58 total overdoses—that means 46 people were able to be revived. So far this year, 314 People have overdosed in Monroe County—76 people have died in total.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

See 21 photos of huge Central NY barn fire that kept firefighters working in heat, humidity for 12 hours

Otisco, N.Y. — Firefighters from across the region battled a massive barn fire that broke out Tuesday morning and lasted for more than 12 hours, fire officials said. Around 9:54 a.m., the barn filled with hay at the former Bloom Farm, 2355 Route 80, caught fire and quickly became engulfed in flames, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy