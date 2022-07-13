ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pen Argyl, PA

NBA player Enes Freedom to hold basketball clinics in Pen Argyl, Bethlehem on Saturday

By Frank Piscani, Pocono Record
 2 days ago
Chestnut Retreat Center, the Greater Valley YMCA and the Lehigh Dialogue Center are joining forces with NBA player Enes Freedom to host free youth basketball clinics on Saturday.

The first clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Slate Belt YMCA branch in Pen Argyl. The second will be at the Bethlehem YMCA branch from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

The clinics will feature Freedom teaching basketball to participants along with time for autographs and pictures. Children ages 8-18 are eligible to register.

Those interested in registering can do so at the Greater Valley YMCA website: https://www.gv-ymca.org/events.html.

Freedom, who changed his last name from Kanter after becoming a United States citizen in 2021, is an NBA free agent. He most recently played 35 games for the Boston Celtics in the 2021-22 season, averaging 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds over 11.7 minutes per game.

The Utah Jazz selected Freedom with the third overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. His 13-year career also includes stops with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Portland Trailblazers.

The 6-foot-10 center averaged a double-double with points and rebounds in four of his 13 NBA seasons.

Outside basketball, Freedom may best be known for his social justice activism. Born to Turkish parents in Switzerland before growing up in Turkey, Freedom has supported human rights campaigns in Turkey and worked with U.S. officials to advance those campaigns.

