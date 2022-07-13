ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Chocolate, vanilla? Find your favorite flavor on National Ice Cream Day in New Bern

By Tina Adkins, Sun Journal
 2 days ago
Designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, July is National Ice Cream Month with the third Sunday in July proclaimed National Ice Cream Day.

According to the USDA, 6.4 billion pounds of ice cream and frozen yogurt are produced in the United States every year.

In a poll of 20,000 Americans, Chocolate was named their favorite flavor at 17%, followed by vanilla earning 15%. Other top flavors included strawberry, mint chocolate chip, butter pecan, chocolate chip cookie dough and cookies n crème, according to the survey by YouGovAmerica.

While many may enjoy grabbing their favorite flavor at the local grocery store, others may want to take the kids out for a cold treat, share a dish on a romantic date for two or just have a craving for the mouthwatering delectable.

Here's a list of some of the best places in New Bern for some delicious frozen treats on National Ice Cream Day July 17.

The Cow Cafe

  • 319 Middle Street

This popular spot in downtown New Bern offers fresh homemade ice cream. Owned by Jim and Mildred Green, the store opened in its current location in 2004. The ice cream is made on-site and has a wide variety of flavors for customers to enjoy. How about a Moonana Split, El Moo's Demise or Cowlossal Cookie Sundae? Just a few of the cow-themed treats offered at the Cow Cafe. The store also serves other candy treats, flavored popcorn, sandwiches, wraps, hot plates, sides and more. The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Visit them at cowcafenewbern.com.

BEAR CITY FUDGE COMPANY

  • 236C Middle Street

Bear City Fudge Company sits in the heart of downtown New Bern. The sweet shop owned by Conrad Jordan and Rachel Smith offers Simply Natural ice cream, which is produced locally in Ayden. Along with a variety of ice cream, they have a wide selection of homemade fudges and confections, candy and other sweet treats. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.bearcityfudge.com.

PELICAN'S SNOBALLS

  • 1919B S. Glenburnie Road

Flavored frozen treats with ice cream tucked in the middle are just one of the refreshing items offered at Pelican's Snoballs. With more than 100 flavors of original New Orleans shaved ice, there is something for the entire family to enjoy. Owner Clint Hatcher purchased the store in February 2020. Stop by and enjoy one of their delicious frozen offerings. Hatcher also owns Pelican's Snoballs in Jacksonville and Sneads Ferry. Hours are Monday-Saturday from noon-9 p.m. and Sunday from 1-9 p.m. For more information, call 910-333-6416.

River Brew Wine and Creamery

  • 36 Shoreline Drive

This is the newest addition to the list. Opened on July 2, River Brew Wine and Creamery offers Simply Natural Creamery brand ice cream which is suitable for those who are lactose intolerant.

They also serve cold and hot coffees and teas, homemade lemonade, smoothies, pastries such as cheesecake bites/slices, cakes and pies, sandwiches, calzones and much more.

Dairy Queen

  • 2401 Dr. M.L. King Jr. Blvd.

An ice cream list would not be complete without the long-standing Dairy Queen of New Bern. The walk-up store opens during the spring and summer months. Customers can get the classic vanilla or chocolate cones or even a swirl! Banana splits are also a popular treat. Whatever ice cream you crave, you can find it at Dairy Queen. They also offer specialty homemade ice cream cakes. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit them on Facebook.

