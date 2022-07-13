Getting ready to rock

Preparations are underway at the Ohio State Reformatory for the 2022 INKcarceration & Music & Tattoo Festival that starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

All 75,000 tickets — 25,000 per day for the three-day festival — are sold out for the second year in a row.

Headline artists include Korn, Disturbed, Evanescence and Breaking Benjamin, joined by other notable rock acts including Papa Roach, Lamb of God and Seether.

About 70 tattoo artists from around the nation will give tattoos to festival-goers.

The three-day event is expected to generate about $10 million for Richland County's economy.

