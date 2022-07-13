ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollsopple, PA

Where can kids and adults go to have fun and be creative? The Makery on 601

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jG84Q_0gdtokbz00

Children and adults who are looking for “something to do” this summer, or at any time during the year, can look to The Makery on 601 to make creating art a fun, personal experience.

Kristan Niessner and her husband, Luke, opened the art studio in March at 248 Penn Avenue in Hollsopple. The Niessners bought the building along state Route 601 about two years ago, with thoughts of opening a licensed child care center.

That plan didn’t work out, so the Windber couple decided to take a chance on another dream of theirs: To open an art studio where customers of all ages and artistic abilities can come in and, for a reasonable price, create a painting, suncatcher or sand art piece, paint a ceramic figure, form a lump of clay into a pot or bowl or to make some other kind of unique art project.

Homebuyers:Why Somerset County was chosen as the best place in Pennsylvania to get a mortgage

“This was something we wanted to do for years,” Kristan Niessner said. “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to be involved with art. It’s my happy place. So, we figured we would give it a try.”

Luke added: “We had struggle after struggle when we were looking at this place as a day care. When we decided to do this, everything came into place, from start to finish.”

Inside the Niessners’ art studio are canvases, wooden and ceramic pieces of all kinds, ribbons, pom poms, skeins of yarn and other materials. In a corner of the room sit four pottery wheels, ready for making pottery. The couple designs all the art projects they offer, and they make and fire their own ceramics on site.

“There’s something for everyone from 2 to 102, all ages and abilities,” Kristan Niessner said.

The Makery on 601 does not charge customers for the time they spend in the art studio. Instead, customers pay for the canvas, ceramic piece or another product they select, then they can use the studio’s paints, yarns, ribbon and other items to create the finished piece. A three-dimensional printer and some wood and vinyl cutting equipment are also available to add custom details to a project.

They offer workshops for adults and children, including a weekly “Make with Me” art project that a child and a parent, grandparent or other family member can work on together. There’s also a “Christmas in July” activity planned for July 23 and 24, where customers can come by to make a Christmas tree ornament, paint a ceramic Christmas tree (like the old-fashioned kind, with lights) and create other Christmas projects.

Niessner said that a customer with an idea for a special project is welcome to call 814-254-3226 or send a message through The Makery on 601’s Facebook page to discuss their project.

“Sometimes it’s hard to know where to start,” she said. “We take the time to work with them and show them what to do. It’s also nice to be able to try something new without (the cost of) buying all the materials.”

Ducks and geese:CSA now accepting entries for waterfowl hunting at Quemahoning Reservoir

Reservations are requested to use the pottery wheels, but otherwise, customers can come in to create at any time during open hours. The Makery on 601 is open from 1-8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Parking is available in front of the building, and for customers with disabilities, the entrance and the interior of the studio are accessible.

“Anyone can come through our doors,” Kristan Niessner said. “We are very big on (believing that) different is normal. The art studio is a place where judgement doesn’t exist.

“People love it here, they don’t want to leave. We’ve been told it’s like walking into a whole different world. It’s a getaway from the negativity outside.”

Band of Brothers:Here's where you can watch a live, local performance of Shakespeare's 'Macbeth'

Group activities like birthday parties, bridal or baby showers, painting parties and other private events can be arranged as well, Niessner said.

Schedule changes, upcoming events and other information are shared through the studio’s Facebook page.

The Niessners run the studio and teach the workshops, so much of their family time is based around art too. The couple have three daughters, Ellie, Harper and Brynleigh.

“It’s a fun place,” Kristan Niessner said about their family business. “It sounds weird calling it work, because (to us) it doesn’t feel like work. We’re sharing what we love to do with others.

“We want to bring people happiness through art, and show people what impact art can have on their lives.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Melons, music, & munchies: Heritage Days is here

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s honoring rich history and celebrating the future. Philipsburg Heritage Days is back! The fun runs from Tuesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 17. SPECIAL EVENTS INCLUDE: Thursday, July 14 6 p.m.- Select songs from Cinderella performed by the YMCA Student Youth Theatre at the Sound Stage. 8 p.m.- Nine piece […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Support Canine Companions at the Johnstown Panera

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2021 Jessica Gardner and her service dog Ford stop by Studio 814 to talk about Canine Companions and their upcoming fundraiser at Panera in Johnstown, Cambria County on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Canine Companions is leading the service dog industry so...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Live music set for Altoona National Night Out with APD

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police have announced live music will join the lineup for this year’s National Night Out at Heritage Plaza. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Altoona at Heritage Plaza. Altoona police announced that live music has been donated to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Cove Carnival 2022 now through Saturday, July 16th

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chuck Gojmerac, the Executive Director of Morrisons Cove Memorial Park, talks about one of their biggest and most exciting fundraisers of the year — the Cove Carnival!. Morrisons Cove Memorial Parl has been serving Martinsburg and the surrounding communities since it was first founded...
MARTINSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hollsopple, PA
City
Windber, PA
Somerset County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Somerset County, PA
Entertainment
County
Somerset County, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg holding farmer’s market, free movie, at night

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Hollidaysburg will be seeing some fresh produce from local businesses Friday night with the Hollidaysburg Night Market and there will be a free movie afterwards. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Hollidaysburg Farmer’s Night Market will be at 301 Allegheny Street, near The Diamond,...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Duncansville annual Community Days kicks off Friday

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Duncansville Community Days kicks off Friday with tons of events happening at Memorial Park throughout the weekend. Starting at 5 p.m. the opening ceremony will get the Community Days underway followed by an Honor Guard Ceremony and more! Both Friday and Saturday, July 15, are jam-packed with fun for the whole family with food and kids games.
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

What to Expect at Duncansville Community Days 2022

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The schedule for Duncansville Community Days is out, and community members can expect a lot of fun ahead of the big weekend. Ashlyn Dugan stops by to give us the details. Friday July 15 from 5:00 p.m. – 10 p.m. 5:00 PM- Opening Ceremony.
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Cancer survivor’s documentary to play, Rowland Theatre

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The remarkable story of one Philipsburg girl’s journey with childhood cancer is playing in her hometown tonight at the Rowland Theatre. The documentary Of Medicine and Miracles follows Emily Whitehead’s battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and her success as the first child in the world to receive CAR-T cell therapy, a form of immunotherapy. Emily recently celebrated 10 years cancer-free and is considered cured.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Sand Art#Art Studio#Christmas#Niessners
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Most Haunted Places

Philadelphia, PA - When it comes to ghost stories, Pennsylvania is full of them! Small towns and theaters are also rumored to be haunted by hospitals and asylums to theaters and parks. You never know where you'll find the next ghost story! Read on to learn more about some of Pennsylvania's most haunted locations! You may even come across a ghost story or two yourself! In the meantime, grab popcorn and a good book.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quecreek Mine rescue anniversary events begin Saturday

Several activities are planned starting this weekend leading up to the 20th anniversary of the Quecreek Mine rescue. The plans include a car cruise and celebrations at the Somerset County rescue site, among others. The events will commemorate the rescue of nine miners after they accidentally broke into an abandoned...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Curwensville Lake Christmas in July

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Curwensville Lake is celebrating Christmas a little early this year with a Christmas in July celebration. The event begins on Saturday, July, 16th, and features many activities. All of the planned activities hope to induce the sense of an all-out celebration. There are even some cash prizes for the campsite decorating contest.
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Blair Media Blood Blitz coming to Altoona Area Jr. High

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Participate in the largest blood drive in Blair County on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Kristy Replogle from the American Red Cross stops by Studio 814 to chat about the 34th Annual Blair Media Blood Blitz. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donors...
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
WTAJ

75th annual Huntingdon County Fire Convention in full swing

SHADE GAP, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 75th Annual Huntingdon County Fire Convention kicked off earlier this week, but there is still plenty of time to get in on the fun. This year’s event will be hosted by the Shade Gap Fire Company and the Orbisonia-Rockhill EMS at the fire department building. Friday, July 15, and Saturday, […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County welcomes the Morrisons Cove Carnival

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Monday, July 11 the Little Miss Morrisons Cove Pageant kicked off the week-long festivities for Morrisons Cove Memorial Park. The week long event is filled with different activities for all ages. Starting on Tuesday, July 12th rides start at 6 p.m. in the Cove Memorial Park. Here is list […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
102.5 WDVE

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Life of East Broad Top Railroad employee to be honored

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A long-time member of the East Broad Top Foundation passed away while traveling to work at the railroad on July 6. Now, his work family is honoring him with one last ride by shutting down the railroad and trolley museum this Saturday. If you took a recent trip to visit […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy