ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Column: One week in the Caribbean sun

By Nick Jacobs
The Daily American
The Daily American
 2 days ago

Two-thirds of our family arrived on the Island of Curaçao last Saturday. (The other third opted for Ocean City, Maryland.) I’ve personally struggled for months trying to figure out how to say Curaçao, but finally decided to pretend I was an Italian doctor and pronounce it Cure-a-Sal?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcAKE_0gdtoWCh00

If, like me, you hadn’t heard much about Curaçao, it is an island not far from Aruba, a Lesser Antilles island country located in the southern Caribbean Sea. It’s considered part of the Dutch Caribbean region, a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands about 40 miles north of the Venezuelan coast. We chose it because it was not a budget-buster.

Because I don’t like islands or beaches, the equator, tropical storms, all-inclusive food plans, and extreme temperatures, I’ve often been described as the Goldilocks traveler. Add to that I also can’t stand sitting too long, standing in endless lines, and sunbathing, so we called this a family trip.

Our hotel, a Hilton-related property with plenty of amenities, was very nice. There was a gift shop where suntan lotion only costs $34 a bottle or $272 a gallon, but you could get a free $24 ball cap when you bought two T-shirts. So, there was that. (Anybody need a Curaçao hat?)

Except for one short rainstorm and a tropical storm warning that turned into an all day soak on Wednesday, if you like 84 degrees with 80% humidity, the weather was great. The van driver who took us to the hotel had informed us that Curaçao never gets hurricanes. In fact, their last hurricane was in 1887. He also said that’s a good thing because none of their buildings could withstand strong storms. Consequently, that tropical storm warning added some significant excitement to our stay.

The people here generally speak not one or two, but five languages. (You know, just like we do in Western Pennsylvania.) There were 20+ languages to choose from when you tapped into their wireless network. We met people from South America, Holland, North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and goodness knows where else. It’s a virtual melting pot of humanity which, I personally loved.

When your 7-year-old grandson is playing in the sand and switching playmates from nationality to nationality, things all come into focus. We’re all meant to play and work together, to get along and enjoy life. He gleefully shared his sand bucket with them and ran in and out of the sea without noticing the language barrier, the skin tone, their religion, or even their attitude toward what has become an international puzzle, the United States.

We had seafood from the actual neighboring Caribbean Sea under a thatched roof while looking into a Southern Hemisphere sunset. We walked into the center city to explore the colorful Dutch buildings, restaurants, and even a casino where the slot machines were friendly. We ate a wonderful meal in an old fort restaurant, and another one on the shore that was as Italian as any restaurant in Italy. There some aggressive pigeons around our hotel that had to be pre-fed to keep them from dive bombing our plates, but that was fun, too.

Honestly, if you like sand and beaches, good food, diversity, beautiful properties, nice people, and no monkeys, (the little guy is terrified of monkeys), consider Curaçao. There are some beautiful tropical birds, a few Iguanas, and some mosquitos here and there. There are also lots of great entertainers in the evening, Miami television stations, Wi-Fi, and plenty of free (part of the package) drinks which, of course, includes Heineken beer. (They’re Dutch, remember?) If it wasn’t for the air fare, you could probably come here for less than you’d spend in a week in Ocean City, and it’s all inclusive. If this sounded like an advertisement, just remember from the mid to the late ‘80’s, I was the CEO of Laurel Highlands Tourism. It’s in my DNA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
veranda.com

These Are 8 of the Most Beautiful Caribbean Islands

Whether you pronounce it kar-eh-bee-uhn as Merriam-Webster says or kr-i-bee-uhn as Google suggests, the Caribbean region is famed for its beauty worldwide. Think pristine aqua waters, sugar sand beaches, and sun-dappled mountain peaks. But with over 7,000 islands, it can be hard to navigate which Caribbean islands are worth a visit. Luckily, we've rounded up the most beautiful Caribbean islands, from well-known destinations to hidden gems and everything in-between.
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

Four Seasons' New Adults-Only Mexico Resort Features Oceanview Luxury Tents

Four Seasons Punta Mita is one of Four Seasons' most popular properties in North America—but on the quest for peak luxury, the hustle never stops. That's why the brand is prepping to debut its latest resort, adjacent to its sister property: the Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, an intimate, adults-only oasis comprised of 15 luxury tents overlooking the Pacific Ocean, set to open its doors on December 1, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

The 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas

The Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas are a delightful mélange of islands — sunny stalwarts with shimmering blue waters, palm-fringed shores, and ultra-luxe resorts. But for all their common denominators, there's plenty that makes each island stand out, too. Some are rustic and rugged, bereft of any modern meddling, while others are well-developed oases with lots of shops, restaurants, and hotels to choose from. And Travel + Leisure's list of the region's best islands this year is proof of its vast and varied offerings.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Ocean City, MD
Lifestyle
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
BBC

Violet sea snails spotted in Isles of Scilly

Dozens of rare violet sea snails have been spotted in UK waters. About 60 of the "mesmerizingly beautiful" species from tropical climes have been reported around the beaches of the Isles of Scilly, off Cornwall. They are "completely alien" to British beach-goers and float upside-down on a self-made "bubble raft",...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch Caribbean#Caribbean Sea#Cura Ao#Italian#Venezuelan#Goldilocks
natureworldnews.com

Caribbean Fire Corals Survive Global Warming, Diseases, Hurricanes

The Caribbean's fire corals have a unique survival mechanism that can endure even if the rest of the reef is destroyed due to hurricanes, diseases, and global warming. Fire corals can be a scuba diver's worst nightmare. An unintentional bump against a fire coral can be excruciatingly painful. However, they might also contribute to the preservation of Caribbean reefs, which are under threat from hurricanes, disease, global warming, and an excess of algae.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Best lesser-known European destinations for sun without the crowds

Don’t follow the masses booking the same budget flights to the same busy spots. Choose one of these under-the-radar destinations, where summer sun comes with a side of serenity.Alentejo, PortugalWhile everyone else rushes to the rammed beaches of the Algarve, head instead to Alentejo, the neighbouring Portuguese region to the north. It’s still bathed in reliable rays, but rather than fight for a sun lounger along packed tourist strips, you’ll enjoy boutique design hotels, tackle epic walking trails and wander its Unesco World Heritage Site city, Evora. Its picturesque coastline is lined with soft beaches, soaring cliffs and cute fishing...
TRAVEL
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: SS Savannah was first steamship to cross the Atlantic

In 1819 the SS Savannah became the first steamship to cross the Atlantic Ocean. The ship was being built in 1818 as a traditional sailing ship by the New York shipbuilding firm of Fickett & Crockett. However, while the ship was still on the slipway and being built, Captain Moses Rogers (with the financial backing of the Savannah Steam Ship Company), purchased the vessel. He instructed the shipbuilders to add an auxiliary steam engine and sidewheel paddles, in addition to ship’s the normal complement of sails. Rogers supervised the installation of the machinery.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Seafood
scitechdaily.com

Exploring Earth From Space: Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, Canary Islands

Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, two of the Canary Islands lying in the North Atlantic Ocean, are featured in this false-color satellite image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. The Canary Islands are a group of ocean island volcanoes that were created millions of years ago by volcanic activity. The Spanish region...
ASTRONOMY
Travel + Leisure

The 3 Best Islands in Canada

If you harbor preconceived notions that you need to have a pair of broken-in hiking boots or a penchant for the cold to fall in love with our neighbor to the north, let this be the year you cast that notion aside and head to what Travel + Leisure readers have deemed the best islands in Canada. While the country has tens of thousands of isles, our readers consistently choose three that offer exquisite dining experiences, breathtaking vistas, and a plethora of year-round activities — both on land and on the water.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

The Most Out of the Ordinary Hotels in the World—from Caves to Treehouses

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Seeking an unforgettable stay? Think beyond the standard hotel room or suite and consider an utterly unique lodging experience. Innovative,...
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

World's Fastest Shark Spotted by a 'Confused' Photographer Off the Coast of Spain

A shortfin mako shark was spotted by a "confused" photographer off the coast of the seaside village of Garraf in the province of Barcelona, Spain. Reports that emerged on Wednesday, July 13, indicated that an underwater photographer and his companion initially saw the shark as a "large black shadow" moving in the depths of the Balearic Sea.
ANIMALS
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy