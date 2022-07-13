ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shine Under the Stars gala in Quincy to spread Esther Earl's legacy of compassion

By Katherine Canniff, The Patriot Ledger
QUINCY – When Esther Earl was in the hospital receiving treatment for thyroid cancer, she saw a young boy in the waiting room.

Esther, feeling compassion for the boy, offered him a smile and a sticker.

Esther died in 2010 at the age of 16, but her legacy of compassion continues through a foundation started by her parents, Lori and Wayne Earl.

The This Star Won't Go Out foundation will hold its annual Shine Under the Stars gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Adams Inn, 29 Hancock St. The gala raises money for grants the foundation gives to families with a child fighting cancer. The money helps pay for bills that insurance companies don't cover, such as rent and treatment-related travel costs.

"Insurance doesn't pay for the missed hours of work when you're in the hospital with your child," Lori Earl said. "Even two-income families can start to feel the stress, financially, of keeping up."

Families and children who have been supported by the foundation will attend the gala and children will strut down a golden carpet. The evening will also feature a DJ, a wine pull, raffles and hors d'oeuvres.

South Shore As It Was: Duxbury's grand old Myles Standish Hotel drew high-end guests with spring water, sea air

"(It's) a way to highlight their experience and show them they're special," Lori said.

Sorboni Banerjee, a TV anchor at FOX 13 Tampa Bay and a longtime supporter of the foundation, will host the event.

Esther's story inspired the 2012 bestselling novel "The Fault in Our Stars" by John Green. The book was made into a movie two years later.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $70 each or $125 for two. For more information, visit tswgo.org/gala2022.

To reach Katherine Canniff, email kcanniff@patriotledger.com.

