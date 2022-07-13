ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

New details released in Fayetteville police shooting death of Jada Johnson

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40D8w5_0gdtoHD200

Editor's note: This is an updated version of the original story. The officer involved in the shooting death of Jada Johnson was identified by the Fayetteville Police Department on Wednesday as Officer Zacharius Borom. Borom's name was incorrect in a search warrant application filed with the courts and as a result, incorrect in the original story.

The two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Fayetteville woman are identified in court records obtained by The Fayetteville Observer on Tuesday.

According to a request for a search warrant in the case, Officer Zacharius Borom and Sgt. Timothy Rugg were the Fayetteville officers on scene when Jada Johnson, 22, was fatally shot in her grandfather's Colgate Drive living room. The warrant named Borom as the officer who shot Johnson.

Police were called to the home of Rick Iwanski, Johnson's grandfather, on the evening of July 1 after Maria Iwanski, Johnson's grandmother, called 911 at Johnson's request and reported an attempted break-in by four men. Johnson had asked her grandmother to call after seeing vehicles she believed belonged to friends of an abusive ex-boyfriend who had threatened her life and the lives of her family members, Rick Iwanski said. Police found no evidence of a break-in, an official said.

After officers had been at the home for some time, Johnson — who earlier in the day had been released from the hospital for a mental health evaluation — pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill herself, according to Rick Iwanski and the court record.

According to the document, at one point, Johnson tucked the firearm under her arm to grab a drink of water, prompting Rugg to try to disarm her, and a struggle ensued.

"Johnson was able to get free from Sergeant Rugg (and) ... Johnson attempted to grab the gun she previously had in her possession, at which time Officer Zacharius (Borom) discharged his weapon at Johnson and struck her," the document, written by an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation, said.

Challenging police account: 'He killed my baby': Fayetteville woman’s grandparents challenge police account of shooting

The Iwanskis said that Johnson was shot approximately seven times in the back. The court record does not address the number of shots or where Johnson was hit.

Johnson died on the scene from her injuries, according to the warrant. Officers later seized shell casings and projectiles from Iwanski's home, the search warrant states.

Borom and Rugg have been placed on paid administrative leave while the State Bureau of Investigation and the Fayetteville Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit conduct separate probes into the shooting, Assistant Police Chief James Nolette said on the morning after the killing.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

The Observer app is free to download .

Huge savings

Subscribe today to support local journalism and enjoy unlimited digital access including videos, apps, sports news, and more. Special introductory offer for new subscribers only.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: New details released in Fayetteville police shooting death of Jada Johnson

Comments / 30

Ncnovembergirl
2d ago

The more I find out the more I think that old grandma had it in for this girl. First off they all know she's having health issues. Mental and physical. Why then did she call the police instead of trying to calm her, reassure her. Secondly you don't see grandma on tv protesting anything and demanding justice. In fact you don't see or hear grandma. So just what is grandma's story? Society sends armed people with bandaid training to deal with mental illness. Factor in the girl being a victim of domestic violence. No wonder she's upset. An abusive relationship destroys your mind. This world is at war with women. And women are losing.

Reply(11)
12
Marvin Britt
2d ago

I don't see many of these cops out here pulling there guns on hardly any other race except African Americans and the whole world sees it and is talking about it including Russia on how African Americans are treated by not all but the majority of police in America

Reply
7
Trina Blue
2d ago

They found out everything she was saying was true. she was upset and scared for her and her families life. We are seeing these young women being murdered by their boyfriends every week. I understand how she felt. just cause they didn't see or can prove what she was going through does not mean it was not happening. Why are police quick to kill a African American but will talk to a Caucasian person till they're blue in the face even if the Caucasian is shooting at them.

Reply
5
Related
WRAL News

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins set to retire

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins told WRAL News she is planning to retire after over 30 years in law enforcement. Hawkins said she plans to retire Jan. 17, 2023, but has not said what she plans to do next. Hawkins has served as Fayetteville’s chief since...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

12-year-old shot in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old was was injured in a shooting in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the area of Dallas Road off of Highway 41 South in the Lumberton area, Wilkins told News13 on Friday. The shooting happened Thursday night, just before midnight. The 12-year-old was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Guns, drugs, cash: What Fayetteville PD seized in the last 90 days

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the past 90 days, Fayetteville police have confiscated more than 2,500 grams of marijuana, at least 20 guns and more than $80,000 in cash. The police department said the confiscations and related arrests are due to tips that have come through CrimeStoppers along with the work of their officers.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

2 found dead in Fayetteville shooting inside home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that two people are dead following a shooting Thursday morning. Just past 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a well-being check at the 1500 block of Berkshire Road. Officers found two adults inside a residence with gunshot wounds. Both...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Warrant issued for woman in Hoke County prescription medication robbery

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Hoke County deputies are searching for a woman suspected in a prescription medication robbery on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. Just before 10 p.m., deputies were called to a home on the 200 block of Malinda Drive for an armed robbery. The HCSO said the victims told them someone came into their home, displayed a weapon, and demanded prescription medication.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Two Fayetteville police officers placed on leave following fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville officers are on leave following an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Officer Zacharius Borom and Sergeant Timothy Rugg are both on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting of Jada Johnson. The shooting occurred...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Colgate Drive#Ki
WBTW News13

4 charged with assaulting officer at North Carolina jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four inmates at the Wake County Detention Center are facing charges after a detention officer claims they assaulted him during an incident Monday. Jeffrey Ward, 31, Shabar Marshall, 25, Deondray Williams, 33, and Stanley Scarboro, 41, are all charged with one count of assaulting and injuring a detention officer, and one count of felony conspire assault.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Hoke County shooting, deputies say

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting that took place Wednesday night. On Wednesday just before 7:45 p.m., detectives responded to the 200 block of Blue Road for a “shots fired”...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize This Person?

CLEVELAND – Do you recognize this person? The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents for help identifying this individual. On July 8th around 12:10am, the person went inside the Circle K convenience store at 34 Pipeline Drive, off NC Highway 42 West near Interstate 40. They went behind the counter and took several lottery tickets and left.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy