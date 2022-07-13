Flemington finds new home for its police department

FLEMINGTON – The long search for a new police headquarters is over.

The borough is moving forward with plans to buy a vacant building at 200 S. Main St., just off the Route 12 circle, for $1.5 million for the headquarters.

Police Chief Jerry Rotella, who said he has worked in at least three different headquarters since he joined the force 26 years ago, told the Borough Council on Monday that it is "a great location."

"We're here to work with you moving forward," he told the council.

Mayor Betsy Driver said the nearly 3-acre lot has adequate parking and has enough room for a recreation area and a well for the borough's water department. The borough had unsuccessfully tried in the past to gain an easement to locate a well on the property. A carriage house on the lot may serve as a well house, the mayor said.

"It's really perfect," the mayor said, adding Rotella and the borough engineer have inspected the building.

"It's a big move for us," she said.

"The police are very excited," Driver added.

Driver said the purchase of the property will be funded by federal American Recovery Act money, the sale of 90 Main St. and possibly surplus and water department funds.

A bond will fund the purchase, but Driver said the bond will be paid off in a year.

Driver said the renovation of the two-story building is not expected to be "overly expensive" and the borough will be applying for grants.

A new headquarters became necessary because the current headquarters on North Main Street is part of the Courthouse Square project.

The borough had reached an agreement with developer Jack Cust to allow police to stay in the building until a new headquarters was found.

However, the mayor said, the present headquarters has flooding problems, utility complications because of the Courthouse Square construction and disruption to parking and traffic.

In 2018, the borough agreed to sell the property to Cust for $1.1 million.

Driver said the borough was able to overcome a possible obstacle to the purchase because of a hold the Attorney General’s Office placed on the property.

In January, the state filed suit in Superior Court seeking to seize the property, along with several other properties, vehicles and bank accounts, belonging to Daniel Cassell who has been charged with Medicaid fraud and theft by deception.

Cassell ran Kwenyan and Associates, a mental health provider which had offices in several New Jersey towns, including Phillipsburg, New Brunswick and New Providence.

Before his arrest in March, Cassell was a candidate for president in his native Liberia as leader of the People's Liberation Party.

Driver said she contacted the governor's office for help in resolving the situation. The Attorney General’s Office agreed that Flemington could proceed with the purchase and deposit the funds into an escrow account.

"I don't know how these folks end up in Flemington, but they do," Driver said.

If Flemington did not buy the vacant building, the mayor said, it would probably have remained empty, and the property would have become blighted in five or six years.

