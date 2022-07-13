ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Piscataway controversial warehouse plan proceeds after court ruling

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR1rZ_0gdtoA1x00

PISCATAWAY – The township Planning Board is scheduled to hear a controversial application to construct two warehouses, totaling nearly 360,000 square feet, on Washington Avenue near Randolphville School.

M&M Realty Partners at Piscataway, LLC has filed an application with the board allowing construction of the warehouses on 24.55 acres at 1690 Washington Ave. in the M-2 Industrial Zone, which allows warehouses.

M&M Realty Partners is seeking approval to demolish an existing structure on the site and construct two warehouse/industrial buildings of 184,848 square and 174,674 square feet, both of which include 3,000 square feet of office space.

The 184,848-square-foot building would be located toward the rear of the property and the other building toward the front of the property, according to documents filed with the township.

The site is bordered by South Washington Avenue to the east, warehouses to the north, residential properties and Randolphville Elementary School to the west and wetlands and undeveloped land to the south.

A virtual public hearing on the application is scheduled for the 7:30 pm. July 13 meeting.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the plan in the spring of 2021 because, at that time, the property was in a residential zone and a use variance was required.

Several residents, including school board members Tom Connors, Shantell Cherry, Ralph Johnson and Zoe Scotto acting as private citizens and not elected officials, and the Piscataway Progressive Democratic Organization went to court to challenge the zoning board's approval, but that was dismissed by Superior Court Judge Thomas McCloskey on May 27.

Later in 2021, the property and two adjacent parcels were rezoned for industrial use where warehouses are allowed.

Many of the same residents who filed the first suit have filed a second suit against the Township Council and Planning Board alleging that the rezoning was illegal. That case is ongoing.

This is M&M's second proposal to develop the property.

In 2016, the developer proposed 268 two-bedroom condominiums, 30 affordable housing units, an 86,000-square-foot grocery store and other retail uses on the property.

The zoning board denied the application and M&M took the township to court. A settlement was later reached before trial and the number of residential units was reduced to 242.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

US Supreme Court to hear case that could impact Pennsylvania's congressional districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could affect Pennsylvania's congressional districts.As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a case that goes to who can draw congressional district lines.After the 2020 census, when the legislature and governor could not agree on a congressional map in this state, the state Supreme Court stepped in with a map it believed was fair to both political parties.But should any state court be involved in drawing federal congressional districts?  That question is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.This case is brought by North Carolina Republicans...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

Supreme Court ruling impacts Mass. gun licensing rules

BOSTON  — Massachusetts police chiefs should no longer deny or impose restrictions on licenses to carry a gun just because the applicant doesn't have a "good reason" to carry, the state's attorney general said in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.Attorney General Maura Healey released guidance Friday for police chiefs in the wake of the decision overturning a gun-permitting law in New York. Under that law, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense.Healey's guidance says that Massachusetts police chiefs can still find applicants ineligible for a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
State
Washington State
Piscataway Township, NJ
Government
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
CBS Boston

Supreme Judicial Court rules against GOP challenge to new Massachusetts voting law

BOSTON -- The Supreme Judicial Court has ruled against a GOP challenge to the state's new voting law. The Massachusetts Republican Party filed a lawsuit claiming the expansion of early voting, and permanent mail-in voting was unconstitutional. The high court rejected that argument. "Today is a great day for Massachusetts citizens and voters," said Secretary of State William Galvin. In June, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the VOTES Act into law.  "The first aspect of the Act, which was critically timed, is the availability of vote-by-mail ballots without excuse for all voters in Massachusetts, for our upcoming September 6th primaries. As part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Appeals court upholds seasonal lobstering area ban off Maine

A federal appeals court this week upheld a seasonal closure of 967 square miles to lobster fishing in the Gulf of Maine, holding that the National Marine Fisheries Service acted properly in its efforts to prevent potential entanglements of endangered right whales with vertical trap lines. In November 2021 the...
MAINE STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Twitter-Musk Case Assigned to Delaware Chief Judge McCormick (1)

Twitter Inc. ’s lawsuit to force Elon Musk to follow through on a $44 million purchase of the social media platform will be handled by the chief judge of Delaware Chancery Court. Judge. Kathaleen St. J. McCormick. , who already has taken on investor suits over the teetering transaction,...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Affordable Housing#Warehouses#M M Realty Partners#Llc#South Washington Avenue
New Jersey Monitor

Changes coming to jury selection in New Jersey

The next time you’re selected as a juror in New Jersey, expect more questions, new videos on implicit bias, and maybe even more money. In an effort to reduce bias in jury selection and expand the pool of prospective jurors, the state Supreme Court is adopting 25 changes to the selection process, the court announced Wednesday.
abovethelaw.com

PLI’s Review Of The Supreme Court’s October 2021 Term

The Supreme Court has been dominating headlines with a series of monumental decisions with implications for individual rights, state regulations, stare decisis, and more. The flurry of activity at the term’s end has included a strengthening of gun rights in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, a weakening of Miranda rights in Vega v. Tekoh, and an overruling of the abortion rights granted in the landmark Roe v. Wade case in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, among others. As the far-reaching impact of these and other decisions unfolds, practitioners should be aware of the latest developments and their implications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Courier News

Courier News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy