Nyack pays Budhai more than $200K to leave school district after 1 year

By Nancy Cutler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 2 days ago
Eudes Budhai, just one year into a four-year contract as superintendent of Nyack schools, walked away with a $205,625 lump-sum payment, minus any taxes and deductions, when he suddenly resigned June 30. The district also forked over a $45,000 contribution to a 403(b) retirement annuity for the short-term superintendent.

Budhai also must respond to any district questions through Sept. 30, “in order to provide a smooth transition in the district," according to a separation agreement between Budhai and the school board.

“This cooperation will include answering reasonable questions from the district and its representatives when no other school employees can provide sufficient answers," the agreement stated. Budhai will not receive any compensation for this, according to the agreement.

However, if Budhai is asked to testify in or prepare for any litigation, he would receive a prorated payment based on his most recent base salary.

The district, in return, received Budhai’s “irrevocable letter of resignation” that went into effect June 30 at the end of that business day.

Budhai also was to receive compensation for unused vacation days. According to the document, Budhai had put in a request for 10 unused days, and there were five more accumulated days that would receive compensation.

Nyack:Schools superintendent Eudes Budhai resigns

Alyssa's Law:Gov. Hochul OKs school panic alarm bill as Supreme Court axes NY gun law

'Something is being done': Section 1 Athletics takes action after string of racist incidents

The separation agreement between Budhai and the Nyack district, obtained by The Journal News/lohud through a state Freedom of Information Law request, cites “irreconcilable differences” between the superintendent and the school board. The document, dated June 30 and enacted July 8, also expresses a desire to resolve differences “in lieu of any litigation” as Budhai left only one year into his stint as the district’s superintendent.

'A difficult year'

A letter to the community about Budhai's departure cited "a difficult year that included an ongoing pandemic and other challenges."

Over the last school year, the diverse district's athletes had been targeted several times during sports events with a neighboring district. In February, there were reports of racist noises being made by Pearl River High School varsity basketball fans as a Black Nyack player was at the free-throw line. In May, Nyack students, including middle-schoolers, reported racist language aimed at them during track meets.

Budhai, considered a champion of equity who was in charge of a district that has been a leader on diversity and equity issues, stood out front, urging Section 1 to take strong action.

But Budhai engendered criticism from Jerrell Jones, Nyack's former varsity football coach, who said the superintendent failed to come out forcefully in his defense after he was falsely accused of uttering the N-word on a team bus. Jones, one of the few Black varsity football coaches in the region, resigned after he said no one would apologize.

Budhai was hired to replace James Montesano, who retired after 10 years as Nyack superintendent of schools.

According to the agenda for a special school board meeting board set for 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the board plans to vote on appointing Montesano as interim superintendent starting July 19. The agenda item contains no end date.

Superintendent breakups can be costly

Budhai’s base salary for the 2021-2022 academic year was $265,000. In July 2021, Budhai and the district signed a four-year contract that was set to expire June 30, 2025.

Early separation agreements for superintendents in the region can prove costly. In Clarkstown schools, for example, former Clarkstown Superintendent Martin Cox was given a $408,745 payout – the equivalent of about 18 months salary – after the school board and Cox reached a separation agreement in September 2021. Cox, who had been hired in 2016, has spent his last year under criticism for COVID quarantine and masking issues, and that district's work on diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Budhai's separation agreement prohibits him and the Nyack school board and district from making any derogatory comments or social media postings about each other. And Budhai agreed to never apply for a job in the Nyack district. Budhai also cannot pursue lawsuits or claims against the district or board members.

Lizzette Ruiz-Giovinazzi, who was hired by Nyack last year as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, is now serving as acting superintendent. Ruiz-Giovinazzi had worked in the Carmel school district and Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES prior to that.

Ruiz-Giovinazzi in her assistant superintendent role has a contracted base salary of $185,000. The district denied a Freedom of Information Law request seeking information about added compensation for stepping into the interim superintendent role. A district official said on July 8 that no such documents outlining added pay or benefits existed.

