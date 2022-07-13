ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua garden tour offers 6 spots to go green with envy

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
Daily Messenger
Daily Messenger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDkoL_0gdto7T100

CANANDAIGUA — On at least one stop of the Ontario County Historical Society’s upcoming garden tour, visitors may be asked to consider the future while enjoying what they are seeing right before their eyes.

The Woods, a developing community farm overlooking Canandaigua Lake, practices no-till gardening, meaning no rototillers or plows are used to disturb the ground, according to owner Casey Wood.

“Everything stays in the ground. You’re not disturbing the soil much," Wood said. “That significantly increases soil health and also significantly reduces the amount of temperature relief so it helps and aids in the cooling of the climate.”

The future, in this case, comes from helping to stem climate change one farm at a time, although there is an educational component to this stop, including water use, the importance of buying local food and in this case, a how-to lesson for perhaps your future garden.

“I’ll talk about how easy it is for anyone to install a little 4-by-4 area of this in their front or backyard,” Wood said.

Education is a big part of the garden tour, as well as a means of raising funds for the Ontario County Historical Society, according to Cody Grabhorn, executive director of the Canandaigua-based history organization.

The fourth annual tour takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and besides the Woods, stops include four private gardens and the gardens at the historic Morgan Samuels Inn & Venue.

Guests are welcome to stroll through the gardens and talk with docents and homeowners about plantings and concepts for each garden. All addresses will be provided in a ticketed full-color booklet for a self-guided driving tour.

The Historical Society and members of the Ontario County Arts Council worked together in finding and choosing the gardens, Grabhorn said.

“I saw the success that an event such as this can be, and how it can shed light on the beauty of our area in western New York,” Grabhorn said. “We hope we can build off of the successes we had last year to make this an even better experience for locals and tourists alike.”

This fundraiser also allows people to learn about museum exhibits such as “Fibers of Our Lives: From Practical Craft to Decorative Art” and a variety of programs for children and adults throughout the year, Grabhorn said.

Speaking of art, Wood said he has a “pretty beautiful canvas to work on.”

A large tree-lined driveway, a significant number of mature maple trees, more than 200 pine trees, 10 acres of woods and trail, and a waterfall that runs seasonally are among the features.

The property also boasts some 10 acres of farmable land where Wood is looking to plant more perennial crops, such as lavender, grapes, blueberries, and a seasonal pumpkin patch.

Visitors will be able to learn more about his 50-foot no-till garden beds — 30 in all — with high-intensity market gardening crops such as salad greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, cabbage, peppers, and hardy greens. And for flowers, zinnias, marigolds, dahlias, and sunflowers to catch the eye.

All in an effort to provide a diverse ecosystem as an example to the human race on how all living things can "grow together" in harmony.

All that, yet Wood considers this a work of a diverse ecosystem in progress, growing together in harmony for the present and future with a message: Buy better food for better health and a better community.

“If you buy more local and direct, you’re putting more dollars in your community and supporting a family that is working in a pretty healthy endeavor for society,” Wood said.

Tickets for the Ontario County Historical Society garden tour are available for sale at www.OCHS.org or at the museum, 55 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Cost is $25 each. Online ticket sales will run through July 14, and may be picked up at the museum. Tickets will also be available the day of the event pending availability. There is no rain date for the tour.

