Using God's name irresponsibly a sign of deeper disrespect of the Lord, others' beliefs

By Bill Gindlesperger
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 2 days ago
Some weeks ago my wife and I were invited to dinner at a friends' home. Our friends have teenagers who are very active and very verbal. Wonderful kids … but they have developed a habit which I find to be abhorrent.

I don’t want to be too hard on these kids, because they may be simply copying their parents. The problem is that the entire family can’t say anything without interspersing cuss words.

That is not to say that I am above using blue language from time to time … particularly when things are not going so well, or I inadvertently slam, pinch or strain a part of my body that causes me pain. At those times I’m not sure which cuss words flow out of my mouth, but sometimes there is a string of them. And this is a stinky habit of mine.

But what bothers me is not the blue language, although maybe it should. Nor does it bother me so much that the kids indulge in these vulgarities. I mean we all know what these words mean.

For some people using blue words is a way to add emphasis to their language, especially when speaking of the family pet and what it might have left on the carpet.

Of course it would suffice to say that the dog did a "no-no" on the rug. The expletive is superfluous and basically indicates that the speaker could use a lesson in how to improve vocabulary. Yet, for most of us, these words just come out as part of our regular vernacular.I remember several years ago when I was consulting for a very large, internationally recognized, conservative organization. I was invited to a meeting with the top leadership. Everything was going splendidly. Then, in answer to a question, I said “Damn right.” The room got instantly quiet. You would have thought I had shot someone. I was told in no uncertain terms that what I had said was inappropriate and need not happen again. I apologized. All was forgiven.

That was a long time ago, before the family that my wife and I were visiting even considered getting married, having children and raising teenagers.

Now, getting down to it, the words that I find abhorrent are a step beyond blue language. The kids must have used "God" in combination with "damn" and "it" a thousand times.

To me that is breaking an important commandment. It is an indication of great disrespect for something beyond our humanity … something that Christians, Jews, Muslims and so many other peoples of the world all look to for their spiritual well-being.

In my mind, throwing around the word “God” as though it were trash is the wrong thing.

Sunday school teachers, religious leaders, parents all can say “Don’t take the Lord’s name in vain.” When they do, they mean “God’s name.”

“Don’t take the Lord’s name in vain” is a common phrase particularly within many Christian circles. The idea of taking the Lord’s name in vain is so renowned that even nonbelievers have an understanding of this prohibition.

Many people understand that taking the Lord’s name in vain means using the word “God” in conjunction with a curse word. Some would even say that calling on God for trivial purposes is also using God’s name in vain. An example I witnessed happened when the one teenager we were visiting put on a sweatshirt on which there was an image of some rap group, and the other teenager said, “Oh my God.”

The Biblical prohibition on taking the Lord’s name in vain is rather clear. Exodus 20:7 reads: "You shall not misuse the name of the Lord your God, for the Lord will not hold anyone guiltless who misuses his name."

As you recall, Exodus 20 is the Biblical chapter where God delivers the Ten Commandments to Moses and his brother, Aaron, who are then tasked with sharing these with the Hebrews. It is the Third Commandment that prohibits God’s name being taken in vain.

Biblical scholars differ on how the Commandments are to be carried out. It is also clear that the Ten Commandments are open to misinterpretation, just as people often differ on how to honor their mothers and fathers. We live in different times and in different cultures with different experiences and histories. For example, some people have been blessed with loving parents, while others have had criminally abusive parents.

That leads to confusion, even about using the Lord’s name in vain. Perhaps the real meaning of the Commandment is that we are forbidden from using the name of God in a manner that is wicked, worthless, or for illicit purposes. Further, saying, “Oh my God,” suggests a lack of importance in God’s name.

On the other hand, the Bible is rather clear about the illicit purposes. Leviticus 19:12 and Hosea 10:4 mention not swearing falsely with God’s name. God’s name should not be used to deceive others.

Jeremiah 23:25 says not to prophesy lies in God’s name.

God’s name is who God is. Yahweh, God’s name, is “I am who I am."

The Bible is full of exaltation for God’s name and gives glory for all God has done. So doing evil in connection with God’s name and leading others astray with God’s name is a violation against God, who God is, and all that God stands for.

Matthew 12:31 is quite explicit. “Therefore, I tell you, people will be forgiven every sin and blasphemy, but the blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven.” The idea is that blaspheming God’s name is not a one-time sin. It is a continual hardening of the heart.

Saying “Oh my God” or trivializing the use of God’s name speaks to something deeper. Perhaps a disrespect for what others sense is a reverence for a power higher than the human race.

To me, it is important that we strive to exalt God’s name. If we want to do what is right, we need to share God’s inspiration, not disrespect God.

I did the best I could explaining all this to the kids of my friends. Maybe they heard and maybe they didn’t. I hope they did.

Bill Gindlesperger is a central Pennsylvanian, Dickinson College graduate, Pennsylvania System Of Higher Education (PASSHE) Governor, Shippensburg University Trustee, and Chairman of eLynxx Solutions. eLynxx software coordinates and drives communication, specifying, approval, procurement or production, reporting and activities necessary to obtaining direct mail, marketing materials, promo and all other printing. He is a board member, campaign advisor, successful entrepreneur, published author and commentator. He can be reached at Bill.Gindlesperger@eLynxx.com.

