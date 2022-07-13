ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Your Health: What is Bell's palsy?

By Dr. Michele Morgan
Times-News
Times-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUXLu_0gdtnzdr00

Bell’s palsy is a condition that causes temporary paralysis or weakness in the face. It’s the most common cause of facial paralysis and affects approximately 40,000 people in the United States each year.

Other conditions can cause facial paralysis, including stroke, brain tumor, Lyme disease or myasthenia gravis. If these conditions are ruled out, the diagnosis is usually Bell’s palsy.

Bell’s palsy occurs when there is a dysfunction of the cranial nerve VII (facial nerve). The facial nerve is responsible for many functions, including eye blinking, facial expressions, the transmission of taste from the tongue and nerve impulses to the saliva glands, tear glands and muscles of the small bone in the middle of the ear. The condition usually affects only one side of the face, but in rare cases, it can affect the entire face.

Bell’s palsy symptoms

Bell’s palsy symptoms can range from mild to severe and cause facial distortion. They can include sudden weakness on one side of the face, drooping of the mouth, inability to close one eye, drooling, excessive tearing in one eye, intolerance to loud noises and an altered sense of taste. Many people complain of some headaches, but isolated Bell’s palsy should not cause pain or numbness of the face as would be seen with trigeminal neuralgia.

Bell’s palsy symptoms usually appear suddenly over 48 to 72 hours. Many patients start to improve after a few weeks and regain all or some facial function within six months. Most people regain normal facial function, but some experience long-lasting or permanent muscle weakness.

Bell’s palsy causes and risk factors

The cause of Bell’s palsy is still unknown. People with Bell’s palsy often present with cranial nerve VII inflammation and swelling. Researchers believe Bell’s palsy may be caused by a reactivation of a dormant viral infection in the body such as the virus that causes cold sores or chickenpox. Other potential triggers include sleep deprivation, stress, autoimmune syndromes, minor illness or physical trauma.

Bell’s palsy can occur in women and men and in any age group, but it is more common in people ages 15 to 45.

Risk factors include upper respiratory illnesses, pregnancy, hypertension (high blood pressure) and obesity.

Bell’s palsy treatment

Steroids are usually the first treatment for people with a new onset of Bell’s palsy. Starting oral steroids within 72 hours of symptom onset can increase the chances of facial function recovery.

Antiviral agents have not clearly shown benefit as they have in a somewhat similar condition called Ramsay-Hunt syndrome.

Lubricating eye drops are key to keeping the cornea from getting scratched while waiting for the facial weakness to resolve. Facial massage, physical therapy or acupuncture may also have some benefits. Rarely, is surgery recommended.

When to seek medical care

You should seek medical attention as soon as possible if you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above. Doing so can increase your chances of a full recovery. To find a provider near you, visit www.pardeehospital.org.

Dr. MicheleMorgan is a board-certified neurologist at Pardee Neurology Associates.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

What Is Pancreatitis, and What Causes It?

Travis Barker was hospitalized yesterday, and today, reports are confirming that the Blink-182 drummer (and Kourtney Kardashian's husband) was experiencing pancreatitis. The cause is still unclear, but this much is certain: pancreatitis can be a serious and painful experience. The condition occurs when the pancreas (an organ that produces enzymes to help the body digest its food) becomes inflamed, causing stomach pain, nausea, and more. In fact, Barker apparently knew he had to go to the hospital when he felt "intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney," a source told ET. A quick rundown on what pancreatitis is and what causes it, here.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Ulcerative colitis: symptoms, causes and treatment

Ulcerative colitis is a complex digestive disease that presents in a variety of different ways, making it difficult to diagnose. Although we do not know what causes ulcerative colitis, it is thought to be an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks the gut wall, as it perceives the bacteria living there as threats that need to be eliminated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

The link between restless legs syndrome (RLS) and multiple sclerosis (MS)

Restless legs syndrome, or RLS, causes an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually while lying down or trying to fall asleep. It is more common among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nerve damage may help explain the connection between RLS and MS. According to estimates,. 5–15% — of people...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palsy#Steroids#Eye Surgery#Brain Tumor#Paralysis
Medical News Today

The link between lung cancer and shoulder pain

Lung cancer can cause referred pain in the shoulder. Referred pain means that pain starts in one area of the body, but a person experiences it in a different area. Some types of lung cancer are more likely than others to cause referred pain. Pancoast tumors are a relatively rare...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
psychologytoday.com

A Potential New Treatment for Meth Addiction

Overdose deaths involving meth almost tripled between 2015 and 2019 in people 18 to 64. While there have long been FDA-approved medical treatments for opioid addiction, there are no approved treatments for meth addiction. New research has produced promising results by combining two different FDA-approved medications—injectable naltrexone and oral bupropion....
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Long COVID and the digestive system: An expert describes common symptoms

Long COVID syndrome, also known as post-COVID, is more than fatigue and shortness of breath. Symptoms such as headaches, brain fog and ringing in the ears have been reported, and recently, physicians are seeing more patients with gastrointestinal problems. Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic's COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, describes the most common symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Risk of Death While Sleeping Could be Reduced, Explains Pulmonologist

Although research suggests that getting either too much or too little sleep is linked to a higher risk of death, no clear evidence has been presented that proves the amount of sleep is linked to death while sleeping. Experts say that most people who die in their sleep do so...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about Adderall and depression

Adderall is a medication that a person may take for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). There is some debate over whether Adderall can cause depression. However, with correct use according to the prescription, this is extremely rare. Approximately 2.5 million people in the United States take Adderall...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the link between hypertension and kidney disease?

The kidneys and the blood circulation system depend on each other to stay in good health. The kidneys need a lot of blood vessels to carry out their role in filtering waste from the blood. If blood pressure is high, it can affect kidney function. Hypertension, or high blood pressure,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Times-News

Times-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy